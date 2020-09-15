Benny Snell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN PIT -6.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB NR RB RNK NR ROSTERED 23% YTD Stats RUYDS 113 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 11 The initial report on Conner's ankle injury Monday night is positive, but he's headed for more tests Tuesday. We'll find out if he can play in Week 2 against the Broncos, but I'm adding Snell everywhere possible in case Conner can't go. If Snell starts for the Steelers in Week 2 then he has top-10 upside, and he just had 19 carries for 113 yards against the Giants on Monday night. We also know Conner's track record with injuries, so stashing Snell as a lottery ticket makes plenty of sense. Snell is worth at least 20 percent of your FAB.

Nyheim Hines RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN IND -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 21st RB RNK 33rd ROSTERED 39% YTD Stats RUYDS 28 REC 8 REYDS 45 TD 2 FPTS/G 26 If you don't want to deal with the Steelers situation then make Hines your No. 1 priority, especially with Mack out for the season. While Jonathan Taylor benefits the most, Hines should have a prominent role, especially in the passing game. In Week 1 against Jacksonville, Hines had seven carries for 28 yards and a touchdown, and he added eight catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. Philip Rivers loves throwing to his running backs, and Hines is on pace for 128 receptions this year. That clearly won't happen, but 70 catches is well within reach. He's better in PPR than non-PPR leagues, but Hines is worth at least 20 percent of your FAB.

Malcolm Brown RB LAR L.A. Rams • #34

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI LAR -1 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 13th RB RNK 37th ROSTERED 40% YTD Stats RUYDS 52 REC 3 REYDS 10 TD 1 FPTS/G 1.6 In Week 1 against Dallas, Brown was the best running back for the Rams with 25 PPR points. He had 18 carries for 79 yards and two touchdowns, and he added three catches for 31 yards on four targets. We'll see how long he plays more than Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson, who combined for 17 carries for 45 yards and one catch for 4 yards against the Cowboys, but right now it's clear Brown is the man for the Rams. He should lead the way again in Week 2 at Philadelphia, and Brown is worth at least 20 percent of your FAB. If we were guaranteed that Brown would be the No. 1 running back for the Rams for the rest of the season then I would rank him first on this list, but Akers should take over at some point, which is why Brown comes in third. In non-PPR or 0.5-PPR leagues, I would take Brown over Hines.

Joshua Kelley RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -8.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 9th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 42% YTD Stats RUYDS 60 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS/G 12 Kelley's been one of my favorite players to draft this season, and I expect him to be the No. 2 running back for the Chargers behind Austin Ekeler. Jackson's injury in Week 1 at Cincinnati might be the opening he needs, and he played well against the Bengals with 12 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown. He wasn't involved in the passing game, and Ekeler will lead the team in touches while he's healthy. But Kelley should see his role expand, and he does have the potential to be a flex option in deeper leagues, even in tandem with Ekeler. Should Ekeler get hurt, Kelley could be a star. He's worth at least 15 percent of your FAB.

Jerick McKinnon RB SF San Francisco • #28

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ SF -6.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 14th RB RNK 48th ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats RUYDS 24 REC 3 REYDS 20 TD 1 FPTS/G 13 There's a dropoff after the first four running backs to McKinnon, but I like what I saw from him in Week 1 against the Cardinals. Just seeing him play was fantastic after being out the past two years with knee injuries, but he finished the game with three carries for 24 yards, as well as three catches for 20 yards and a touchdown on five targets. He played ahead of Tevin Coleman as the second running back behind Raheem Mostert, and that could be a permanent thing. McKinnon could end up as a potential flex option in PPR, and he's worth 5 percent of your FAB.

Darrel Williams RB KC Kansas City • #31

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC KC -8.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 2nd RB RNK 32nd ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats RUYDS 23 REC 2 REYDS 7 TD 0 FPTS/G 4 Don't judge Williams based on what he did against the Texans in Week 1 with seven carries for 23 yards, as well as two catches for 7 yards on two targets. Judge him based on what Clyde Edwards-Helaire did with 25 carries for 138 yards and a touchdown. If Edwards-Helaire gets hurt, Williams would be the lead rusher for the Chiefs. He likely would have help, but there's still plenty of lottery-ticket appeal for Williams. I'd rather stash him then chase some of the other running backs on this list below, and he's worth 5 percent of your FAB.

Adrian Peterson RB DET Detroit • #28

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -6 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 24th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 30% YTD Stats RUYDS 93 REC 3 REYDS 21 TD 0 FPTS/G 14 Peterson was surprisingly the lead running back for the Lions in Week 1 against Chicago despite signing with the team Sept. 6. But he played ahead of Kerryon Johnson and had more touches than D'Andre Swift with 14 carries for 93 yards, as well as three catches for 21 yards on three targets. That was great, but I'm not expecting much from Peterson moving forward. Swift will continue to take on a bigger role, and you're never going to feel comfortable starting Peterson when everyone is healthy. At best, he's worth 5 percent of your FAB heading into Week 2 at Green Bay.

Frank Gore RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -6.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 19th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats RUYDS 24 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 2 Bell could miss several weeks with his hamstring injury, meaning the Jets are now going with Gore and Josh Adams (0% rostered) to lead their backfield. I really want no part of these guys since the Jets are going to be a bad team, but at least there's a direct path to playing time. Gore should get more touches than Adams, but both are worth adding in deeper leagues for about 3 percent of your FAB at best.

Myles Gaskin RB MIA Miami • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 8th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 0% YTD Stats RUYDS 40 REC 4 REYDS 26 TD 0 FPTS/G 10 Despite the Dolphins adding Jordan Howard and Matt Breida this offseason, the team used Gaskin the most in the backfield in Week 1 against New England. He had nine carries for 40 yards, as well as four catches for 26 yards, and Howard and Breida combined for 13 carries for 29 yards and a touchdown and no catches. We'll see what happens moving forward, but you have to expect Howard and Breida to get more work, especially Breida. Still, if Gaskin is going to be the lead running back in Miami, he's worth adding in deeper leagues for about 3 percent of your FAB.

Peyton Barber RB WAS Washington • #25

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -6.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 27th RB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats RUYDS 29 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 2 FPTS/G 14 The only running back I really want on my Fantasy roster from the Washington Football Team is Antonio Gibson, especially with Bryce Love not playing in Week 1 against Philadelphia. So while Peyton Barber led the team in carries with 17 and scored two touchdowns, he was uninspiring since he had no catches and averaged 1.7 yards per carry. Gibson's role will continue to increase, and Barber will play more in a reserve capacity. Ignore the two touchdowns, and Barber is only worth up to 3 percent of your FAB.

Corey Clement RB PHI Philadelphia • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -1.5 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 23rd RB RNK 40th ROSTERED YTD Stats RUYDS 19 REC 2 REYDS 2 TD 0 FPTS/G 3 Clement is only in this spot if it turns out that Boston Scott got hurt in Week 1 at Washington and Sanders isn't ready to return in Week 2 against the Rams. If Clement were the starting running back for the Eagles, he would be worth about 10 percent of your FAB. But hopefully Sanders is back this week, and Scott should be ready to go. Just keep an eye on both, and Clement could be worth adding for 1 percent your FAB in deeper leagues.

Carlos Hyde RB SEA Seattle • #30

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE SEA -4 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 11th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 23% YTD Stats RUYDS 23 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS/G 8 Chris Carson's Fantasy day in Week 1 at Atlanta was made with his receiving production with six catches for 45 yards and two touchdowns on six targets, but he only had six carries for 21 yards. Hyde actually led Seattle in carries with seven, although he had just 23 yards. Hyde could be a problem for Carson's Fantasy outlook moving forward, and Hyde is a lottery ticket if something happened to Carson. He's worth stashing on your bench in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your FAB.