This is an interesting week for many Fantasy managers with knowing who you can trust in your lineup. We've been let down by several star players already -- see Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, Derrick Henry, Najee Harris, D.J. Moore, DK Metcalf and Kyle Pitts to name a few -- and it's led to some frustrating 0-2 starts.

I could tell you to relax, but no one wants to start the season 0-3. The best thing you can do is trust the players in good matchups, and hopefully this is the week they deliver.

For example, I have faith in Metcalf and Pitts, as you'll read below, with their head-to-head matchup in Seattle. I also expect this to be the breakout week for Dameon Pierce, and Joe Burrow and Ezekiel Elliott should rebound from slow starts.

However, I'm not as confident in Brady, Wilson and Aaron Rodgers to play at their usual level, especially Brady and Wilson with banged up receiving corps. The good news is there are players you can pivot to, especially at quarterback, and you can read about them here.

We hope you don't start 0-3 for the season, so hopefully the players you are counting on perform at a high level this week. And for those of you who are 2-0 or even 1-1, let's keep stacking those wins and enjoying the good fortune. Trust me, there are plenty of Fantasy managers out there dealing with the woes of being winless heading into Week 3, and it's not fun.  

Start of the Week
headshot-image
Kirk Cousins QB
MIN Minnesota • #8
Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DET MIN -6 O/U 53.5
OPP VS QB
29th
PROJ PTS
25.5
QB RNK
6th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
498
RUYDS
20
TD
3
INT
3
FPTS/G
16.9

Kirk Cousins once again had a bad game in prime time. In Week 2 at Philadelphia on Monday night, Cousins melted down against the Eagles, and it appeared like he thought cornerback Darius Slay was on the Vikings. Cousins threw three interceptions and finished with just 10 Fantasy points.

But he should rebound this week against the Lions. He loves facing Detroit, and in his past five meetings with the Lions he's averaging 296.4 passing yards per game with 11 total touchdowns and just one interception. In three of his past four games with Detroit, Cousins has scored at least 25 Fantasy points.

The game is during the day at home, so Cousins doesn't have to worry about being afraid of the dark. And this Lions defense has already allowed Jalen Hurts in Week 1 and Carson Wentz in Week 2 to score at least 24 Fantasy points.

It was disappointing to see Cousins struggle against the Eagles on Monday night in Week 2. But he will bounce back in Week 3 and has the chance to be a top-five Fantasy quarterback in this matchup.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM
Quarterbacks
QBs to Start
headshot-image
Matthew Stafford QB
LAR L.A. Rams • #9
Age: 34 • Experience: 14 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ARI LAR -3.5 O/U 49
OPP VS QB
32nd
PROJ PTS
22.9
QB RNK
7th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
512
RUYDS
2
TD
4
INT
5
FPTS/G
17.3
We had Stafford as our Start of the Week in Week 2, and he delivered with 24 Fantasy points against the Falcons. He should have another quality outing against the Cardinals in Week 3. Stafford has actually played the Cardinals five times over the past three seasons with the Lions and Rams, and he's averaging 284.8 passing yards per game over that span with 13 total touchdowns and one interception. He averaged 26.0 Fantasy points per game against Arizona in two meetings last year.
headshot-image
Joe Burrow QB
CIN Cincinnati • #9
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYJ CIN -4.5 O/U 45
OPP VS QB
21st
PROJ PTS
24.8
QB RNK
9th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
537
RUYDS
73
TD
3
INT
4
FPTS/G
20.4
Burrow was supposed to have better protection this season with a revamped offensive line, but so far he's once again taken plenty of hits while running for his life. He was sacked six times in Week 1 against Pittsburgh and seven times in Week 2 at Dallas. While that's unforgivable, those are two of the better pass-rushing teams in the NFL, and things should lighten up this week against the Jets, who have just three sacks in two games. Burrow should rebound as a top 10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues with this matchup.
headshot-image
Derek Carr QB
LV Las Vegas • #4
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TEN LV -2 O/U 45.5
OPP VS QB
28th
PROJ PTS
20.2
QB RNK
10th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
547
RUYDS
9
TD
4
INT
3
FPTS/G
20.4
Carr looked like the Fantasy quarterback I expect to see all season with his performance in Week 2 against Arizona. He passed for 252 yards and two touchdowns, and he scored 22 Fantasy points. That should be the floor most weeks, and he's a safe No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in Week 3 against the Titans. Tennessee has allowed six passing touchdowns in two games to Daniel Jones (two) and Josh Allen (four), and Carr should also follow suit with multiple touchdowns in this matchup as well.
headshot-image
Carson Wentz QB
WAS Washington • #11
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PHI PHI -6.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS QB
10th
PROJ PTS
16.6
QB RNK
11th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
650
RUYDS
35
TD
7
INT
3
FPTS/G
34.7
Wentz has been a nice surprise for Fantasy managers through the first two games of the season, averaging 34.0 Fantasy points per game against Jacksonville and Detroit. He has a step up in competition this week against the Eagles, and hopefully he'll stay hot against his former team. It might not be pretty how Wentz is getting it done -- he has three interceptions already -- but this could be a game where garbage-time production comes into play. He already has 87 pass attempts on the season, so despite his inconsistent performance at times, the Commanders coaching staff is allowing him to make plays, which has worked well so far for his Fantasy production.
Sleepers (Start/Sit)
headshot-image
Marcus Mariota QB
ATL Atlanta • #1
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SEA SEA -2 O/U 42
OPP VS QB
18th
PROJ PTS
18.5
QB RNK
13th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
411
RUYDS
88
TD
3
INT
2
FPTS/G
18.6
Mariota is one of my favorite streaming quarterbacks this week with his matchup at Seattle. After facing the Saints and Rams to open the season, this is easily his best matchup to date. I hope he runs more like he did in Week 1 against New Orleans when he had 72 yards and a touchdown on the ground, and it would be great if he started to rely more on tight end Kyle Pitts. If you lost Dak Prescott (thumb) or Trey Lance (ankle) over the past two weeks, or you're frustrated with Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Tom Brady through two games, Mariota is a good pivot option against the Seahawks.
headshot-image
Justin Fields QB
CHI Chicago • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU CHI -3 O/U 40.5
OPP VS QB
9th
PROJ PTS
16.6
QB RNK
19th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
191
RUYDS
48
TD
3
INT
2
FPTS/G
13.2
Fields has been bad in the first two games of the season, and it seems like the Bears coaching staff doesn't trust him. Despite trailing for most of the game in Week 2 at Green Bay, Fields attempted just 11 passes, and he only has 29 pass attempts on the season. He's also not running as much as I expected with just 48 yards in two games. But I expect him to play better against the Texans this week, and this is his easiest matchup to date. This is a prove-it game for Fields, and if he struggles again, he'll be waiver wire fodder moving forward.
headshot-image
Jared Goff QB
DET Detroit • #16
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIN MIN -6 O/U 53.5
OPP VS QB
19th
PROJ PTS
16.4
QB RNK
17th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
471
RUYDS
7
TD
6
INT
1
FPTS/G
26.9
We had Amon-Ra St. Brown on Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ on Wednesday, and he said "everything just clicked" for him starting in Week 13 against Minnesota when he caught the game-winning touchdown in a 29-27 victory. The same could be said for Goff. Including that game, he has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in four of his past six outings. I like him as a low-end starter against the Vikings this week.
QBs to Sit
headshot-image
Aaron Rodgers QB
GB Green Bay • #12
Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TB TB -1.5 O/U 42
OPP VS QB
2nd
PROJ PTS
17.2
QB RNK
14th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
429
RUYDS
9
TD
2
INT
1
FPTS/G
12.1
Rodgers has been a mediocre Fantasy quarterback so far through the first two games of the season with 23 Fantasy points combined against Minnesota and Chicago, and it will be hard to trust him in Week 3 at Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers have looked dominant defensively against Dak Prescott and Jameis Winston, holding that duo to a combined 39-of-69 passing for 370 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions. Tampa Bay also has 10 sacks on the year. Rodgers is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.
headshot-image
Tom Brady QB
TB Tampa Bay • #12
Age: 45 • Experience: 23 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs GB TB -1.5 O/U 42
OPP VS QB
13th
PROJ PTS
19.3
QB RNK
18th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
402
RUYDS
-3
TD
2
INT
1
FPTS/G
12
Joe Flacco, Jacoby Brissett, Davis Mills, Mitch Trubisky, Geno Smith, Mac Jones and Justin Fields have more Fantasy points than Brady this year. That's staggering. Brady will turn things around, but it might not happen in Week 3 given the state of his receiving corps. Hopefully, one of Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) can return this week, but Mike Evans is suspended after getting ejected for his altercation with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore in Week 2 at New Orleans. With the Bucs having to rely on Russell Gage, Breshad Perriman, Scott Miller and newly signed Cole Beasley, it could be ugly once again for Brady, who should be avoided in one-quarterback leagues.
headshot-image
Russell Wilson QB
DEN Denver • #3
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SF SF -1.5 O/U 45
OPP VS QB
3rd
PROJ PTS
17.2
QB RNK
15th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
559
RUYDS
5
TD
2
INT
1
FPTS/G
16.4
Wilson has struggled so far in two games with the Broncos, and hopefully he'll turn things around this week. But it could be tough to trust him if Jerry Jeudy (chest) is out, and Wilson only managed 12 Fantasy points against the Texans in Week 2. He has yet to score multiple touchdowns in games against Seattle and Houston, and he's not running at all with only 5 yards on the ground. He knows the 49ers well from his days with the Seahawks, scoring 13 total touchdowns and just one interception in his past five meetings. But if Jeudy doesn't play, you might consider benching Wilson in one-quarterback leagues.
headshot-image
Trevor Lawrence QB
JAC Jacksonville • #16
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAC LAC -7 O/U 47.5
OPP VS QB
17th
PROJ PTS
18.6
QB RNK
20th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
510
RUYDS
15
TD
3
INT
1
FPTS/G
19
Lawrence had a solid game in Week 2 against the Colts with 22 Fantasy points, and hopefully he can build off that performance in Week 3 against the Chargers. But I expect this defense to be among the best in the NFL, and Lawrence could be in line for a letdown. The Chargers kept Patrick Mahomes in check in Week 2 and should have had multiple interceptions, and Derek Carr had three interceptions against Los Angeles in Week 1. The Chargers also have seven sacks in two games. Lawrence is only an option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.
Bust Alert (Start/Sit)
headshot-image
Tua Tagovailoa QB
MIA Miami • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 54
OPP VS QB
1st
PROJ PTS
15.8
QB RNK
12th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
739
RUYDS
1
TD
7
INT
2
FPTS/G
33.8
Tagovailoa was amazing in Week 2 against the Ravens with 50 Fantasy points, and he passed for 469 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. He made me look bad for listing him as a sit candidate in Start 'Em and Sit 'Em last week, and in full disclosure I thought about removing him from the story when the Ravens limped into Miami with a beat up secondary. Tagovailoa might have a similar situation again in Week 3 against the Bills with safety Micah Hyde (neck), linebacker Matt Milano (stinger) and cornerback Dane Jackson (neck) dealing with injuries as of Wednesday morning. We'll see how things progress this week, and the status for Tagovailoa might change. But keep in mind that this Bills defense has been dominant in two games against Matthew Stafford and Ryan Tannehill, allowing just 363 passing yards with one touchdown and five interceptions, and Buffalo has allowed just 17 points over that span. Tagovailoa might have another quality outing, but he also could come crashing down against what could be the best defense in the NFL.
START 'EM & SIT 'EM
Running Backs
RBs to Start
headshot-image
David Montgomery RB
CHI Chicago • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU CHI -3 O/U 40.5
OPP VS RB
27th
PROJ PTS
13.9
RB RNK
14th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
148
REC
5
REYDS
38
TD
0
FPTS/G
11.8
Montgomery quietly had one of the best performances of any player in Week 2 at Green Bay when he ran 15 times for 122 yards, along with two catches for 14 yards on two targets. He needed that type of game given how poorly he looked in Week 1 against the 49ers, and he also proved he's still better -- for now -- than Khalil Herbert. Both Bears running backs are worth using this week -- Montgomery as a must-start option and Herbert as a sleeper in deeper leagues -- against the Texans, who have allowed the most rushing yards to running backs with 287 after games against the Colts and Broncos.
headshot-image
Ezekiel Elliott RB
DAL Dallas • #21
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYG NYG -2.5 O/U 39
OPP VS RB
16th
PROJ PTS
11.8
RB RNK
20th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
105
REC
2
REYDS
-7
TD
0
FPTS/G
6.3
Keep an eye on the status of Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee), and if he's out as expected then Elliott could have his best game of the season. That's not saying much given his performance so far in two games with a combined 12 PPR points, but this is also his easiest opponent (if Williams is out) after facing Tampa Bay and Cincinnati. The Cowboys could lean on Elliott in this matchup, as well as Tony Pollard, who should be considered a sleeper, and Elliott has a great track record against the Giants. In his past five meetings with the Giants, Elliott has 434 rushing yards and six total touchdowns. He's scored at least 13 PPR points in each of those outings.
headshot-image
Miles Sanders RB
PHI Philadelphia • #26
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ WAS PHI -6.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS RB
29th
PROJ PTS
12.5
RB RNK
16th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
176
REC
5
REYDS
15
TD
1
FPTS/G
15.1
Sanders continues to be the lead running back for the Eagles, and he's done a great job so far in two games against the Lions and Vikings, scoring at least 11 PPR points in each outing. This week he's facing a Washington defense that has struggled in two games against the Jaguars and Lions, with James Robinson and D'Andre Swift each scoring at least 16 PPR points. Sanders also has smashed the Commanders whenever he's faced them, including scoring at least 16 PPR points in each of his past two meetings against Washington going back to 2019. He's a solid No. 2 running back in all leagues.
headshot-image
Dameon Pierce RB
HOU Houston • #31
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CHI CHI -3 O/U 40.5
OPP VS RB
21st
PROJ PTS
10.8
RB RNK
24th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
102
REC
2
REYDS
14
TD
0
FPTS/G
6.8
I liked the way Pierce ran in Week 2 at Denver with 15 carries for 69 yards, and he also added one catch for 8 yards on one target. The best thing for Pierce was that Rex Burkhead didn't have a carry, and Pierce played 62 percent of the snaps compared to 37 percent for Burkhead. Let's hope that continues all season, and Pierce should have the chance for a quality outing this week against the Bears. Chicago allowed Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon to combine for 33 carries, 193 yards and a touchdown in Week 2, along with four catches for 44 yards and a touchdown. And in Week 1, San Francisco had 24 carries for 115 yards and a touchdown from Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell and Jeff Wilson against this defense. This should be the breakout game for Pierce in his rookie season.
headshot-image
Jeff Wilson RB
SF San Francisco • #22
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DEN SF -1.5 O/U 45
OPP VS RB
1st
PROJ PTS
12.8
RB RNK
17th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
106
REC
4
REYDS
27
TD
0
FPTS/G
8.7
Wilson will still have to contend with Deebo Samuel taking carries in the 49ers backfield, but the injury to Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) should give Wilson more chances to establish himself as the lead running back for San Francisco. That happened in Week 2 against Seattle when Davis-Price was hurt, and Wilson had 18 carries for 84 yards, along with two catches for 19 yards. I like him as a No. 2 running back this week against the Broncos, who haven't allowed a running back to score yet, but Rashaad Penny and Dameon Pierce have run well against this defense for a combined 27 carries for 129 yards (4.8 yards per carry). If the 49ers have a lead in this matchup then Wilson could have the chance for a big game.
Sleepers (Start/Sit)
headshot-image
Cordarrelle Patterson RB
ATL Atlanta • #84
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SEA SEA -2 O/U 42
OPP VS RB
22nd
PROJ PTS
13.1
RB RNK
25th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
161
REC
3
REYDS
16
TD
1
FPTS/G
13.4
In Week 2 at the Rams, Patterson and Tyler Allgeier split carries evenly as both had 10, but Patterson played more with 59 percent of the snaps compared to 31 percent for Allgeier. This is a game the Falcons can win, and Patterson could have the chance for a bigger workload. He showed he can still be productive in Week 1 against the Saints with 22 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown, along with three catches for 16 yards on five targets, and I like Patterson as a borderline starter in all leagues. Seattle has already allowed Javonte Williams and Jeff Wilson to each score 11 PPR points this season in two games.
headshot-image
Darrell Henderson Jr. RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #27
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ARI LAR -3.5 O/U 48.5
OPP VS RB
28th
PROJ PTS
11.7
RB RNK
19th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
94
REC
5
REYDS
26
TD
1
FPTS/G
11.5
I'm going to stick with Henderson as a No. 2 running back in all leagues this week even after Cam Akers got more playing time in Week 2 against the Falcons compared to the split in Week 1 against Buffalo. In Week 1, Henderson played 82 percent of the snaps compared to 18 percent for Akers. In Week 2, it was 56 percent for Henderson and 44 percent for Akers, and Akers had more touches (15 carries and two catches) than Henderson (10 carries and no catches). Still, it was Henderson who had the better Fantasy day with 47 rushing yards and a touchdown compared to Akers, who had 62 total yards. Henderson has the better chance to score, and he should be able to find the end zone against the Cardinals.
headshot-image
Nyheim Hines RB
IND Indianapolis • #21
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs KC KC -6.5 O/U 49.5
OPP VS RB
31st
PROJ PTS
9.4
RB RNK
32nd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
4
REC
10
REYDS
87
TD
0
FPTS/G
9.6
I'm going to stick with Hines this week against the Chiefs, and he should continue to be involved in the passing game, especially if the Colts receiving corps remains banged up. Hines didn't have a great game in Week 2 against the Jaguars with four catches for 37 yards on five targets, but he played better in Week 1 at Houston with six catches for 50 yards on six targets. I expect that to be closer to the norm, and the Chiefs lead the NFL in receptions allowed to running backs with 20. Hines is a solid flex play in PPR this week.
headshot-image
Rashaad Penny RB
SEA Seattle • #20
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ATL SEA -2 O/U 42
OPP VS RB
6th
PROJ PTS
10.8
RB RNK
34th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
75
REC
2
REYDS
7
TD
0
FPTS/G
5.1
We'll see how much more work Ken Walker gets in his second game, but I still expect Penny to lead the Seattle backfield against the Falcons. In Week 2 against San Francisco, Travis Homer actually played the most snaps of the Seattle running backs at 45 percent, with Penny at 41 percent and Walker at 24 percent. Penny only had six carries for 15 yards, but this is a better situation for him in Week 3 since the Seahawks are favored at home. He's worth using as a flex option in the majority of leagues.
headshot-image
Mark Ingram RB
NO New Orleans • #5
Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CAR NO -3 O/U 40.5
OPP VS RB
24th
PROJ PTS
7.3
RB RNK
33rd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
82
REC
3
REYDS
4
TD
0
FPTS/G
3.8
We're waiting to find out the status for running back Alvin Kamara (ribs), but if he's out again in Week 3, consider Ingram a flex option in the majority of leagues. He didn't have a great outing in Week 2 against Tampa Bay with 10 carries for 60 yards, along with two catches for 3 yards on two targets, including a lost fumble. But I still expect him to get the majority of work for the Saints in a game where they are favored on the road. Ingram has top-20 upside if Kamara is out.
RBs to Sit
headshot-image
Josh Jacobs RB
LV Las Vegas • #28
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TEN LV -2 O/U 45.5
OPP VS RB
18th
PROJ PTS
13.1
RB RNK
22nd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
126
REC
2
REYDS
28
TD
0
FPTS/G
8.7
We can't say the workload is a problem for Jacobs since he had 19 carries in Week 2 against Arizona and one catch. But he finished with 69 rushing yards and 12 receiving yards, and he's now combined for just 15 PPR points in two games. He'll need to score a touchdown to help Fantasy managers, and he's facing a wounded Titans defense that should be able to slow him down. I expect the Raiders to be passing a lot in this matchup, and Jacobs is just a flex at best in the majority of leagues.
headshot-image
Devin Singletary RB
BUF Buffalo • #26
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIA BUF -5.5 O/U 52.5
OPP VS RB
5th
PROJ PTS
8.8
RB RNK
38th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
67
REC
4
REYDS
16
TD
0
FPTS/G
6.2
I'm not sure why the Bills aren't leaning more on Singletary, but he's stuck in a three-way timeshare with Zack Moss and James Cook. With the way the Bills are throwing the ball right now, Singletary might never see the workload he needs to be successful. In two games, he's combined for just 14 carries for 67 yards and four catches for 16 yards on six targets. The Dolphins run defense is tough, and Singletary should have a hard time making plays with his limited workload. At best, consider Singletary a flex in the majority of leagues.
headshot-image
Breece Hall RB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
It was great to see Hall perform well in Week 2 at the Browns, and he finished the game with seven carries for 50 yards and one catch for 10 yards and a touchdown on one target. He's actually averaging 11.0 PPR points per game for the season, but he's still the No. 2 running back for the Jets behind Michael Carter. Until their roles reverse and Hall is the lead guy, you should only consider Hall a flex option in the majority of leagues. Carter is also a flex, and I would start Carter ahead of Hall against the Bengals.
headshot-image
Chase Edmonds RB
MIA Miami • #2
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 52.5
OPP VS RB
4th
PROJ PTS
10.3
RB RNK
31st
YTD Stats
RUYDS
58
REC
5
REYDS
48
TD
0
FPTS/G
7.8
Edmonds has been a disappointment thus far in two games with the Dolphins, and he's not worth starting in the majority of leagues. He's combined for 14 PPR points against the Patriots and Ravens, and he should once again struggle against the Bills, who have yet to allow more than 50 yards rushing in a game, with just one touchdown, to the Rams and Titans. Raheem Mostert might be the most reliable running back in Miami right now, but neither Dolphins running back should be considered as starters in any format in Week 3.
headshot-image
Travis Etienne RB
JAC Jacksonville • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAC LAC -7 O/U 47.5
OPP VS RB
19th
PROJ PTS
10.8
RB RNK
28th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
67
REC
5
REYDS
51
TD
0
FPTS/G
8.4
James Robinson has outplayed Etienne so far in two games, and we'll see how long that continues. For now, consider Robinson a flex option heading into Week 3 at the Chargers, with Etienne only a starting option in deeper leagues as a flex. In games against the Commanders and Colts, Robinson has 34 total PPR points, while Etienne has combined for just 15 PPR points. I wish Etienne was more involved in the passing game -- he only has five catches for 51 yards on seven targets -- and hopefully the changes in Week 3. But this Chargers run defense is tough, and Etienne hasn't done enough to warrant must-start consideration. Just keep him stashed on your bench for now.
Bust Alert (Start/Sit)
headshot-image
A.J. Dillon RB
GB Green Bay • #28
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TB TB -1.5 O/U 42
OPP VS RB
3rd
PROJ PTS
11
RB RNK
21st
YTD Stats
RUYDS
106
REC
6
REYDS
52
TD
1
FPTS/G
13.9
Dillon will likely need to be involved in the passing game this week to help his Fantasy production, and I would only use him as a flex against the Buccaneers. Dillon had five catches for 46 yards on six targets in Week 1 at Minnesota, along with 10 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown, but he was limited in the passing game against the Bears in Week 2. He finished that game with 18 carries for 61 yards, along with one catch for 6 yards on three targets. Aaron Jones will likely handle the bulk of the work in the passing game, and Dillon could struggle against Tampa Bay, which has shut down Ezekiel Elliott and Mark Ingram in consecutive weeks. I would still start Jones in all leagues given his role as a receiver.
START 'EM & SIT 'EM
Wide receivers
WRs to Start
headshot-image
Brandin Cooks WR
HOU Houston • #13
Age: 28 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CHI CHI -3 O/U 40.5
OPP VS WR
18th
PROJ PTS
14.3
WR RNK
14th
YTD Stats
REC
11
TAR
22
REYDS
136
TD
0
FPTS/G
12.3
Cooks didn't have a great game in Week 2 at Denver with just four catches for 54 yards, but he had 10 targets. He now has 22 targets on the season, and it's great that Davis Mills is locked in on Cooks once again. The Bears have yet to allow a big game to a receiver this season, but Cooks should have success against this secondary, especially if he gets double digits in targets once again. I wouldn't be surprised if Cooks is a top-10 Fantasy receiver in Week 3.
headshot-image
Christian Kirk WR
JAC Jacksonville • #13
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAC LAC -7 O/U 47.5
OPP VS WR
15th
PROJ PTS
13.7
WR RNK
15th
YTD Stats
REC
12
TAR
18
REYDS
195
TD
2
FPTS/G
21.8
Kirk is living up to his contract so far, and he's been awesome for Fantasy managers. He's worth starting again in Week 3 at the Chargers in a tough matchup. Kirk has 18 targets on the season, and he's converted them into 12 catches for 195 yards and two touchdowns. He scored at least 17 PPR points in each outing against Washington and Indianapolis, and he should have another quality performance against the Chargers. It's a tough secondary, but Kirk should still play well with the amount of volume he'll get from Trevor Lawrence.
headshot-image
Drake London WR
ATL Atlanta • #5
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SEA SEA -2 O/U 42
OPP VS WR
10th
PROJ PTS
13.6
WR RNK
20th
YTD Stats
REC
13
TAR
19
REYDS
160
TD
1
FPTS/G
18.5
It's time to trust London as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues based on his play through two games. He's become a go-to option for Marcus Mariota with 19 targets in two games against New Orleans and the Rams, and he finished those contests with 13 catches for 160 yards and a touchdown, scoring at least 12 PPR points in both outings. Four receivers against the Seahawks have gotten at least six targets, and all four have scored at least 11 PPR points, which should be the floor for London this week.
headshot-image
DK Metcalf WR
SEA Seattle • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ATL SEA -2 O/U 42
OPP VS WR
30th
PROJ PTS
14.2
WR RNK
26th
YTD Stats
REC
11
TAR
13
REYDS
71
TD
0
FPTS/G
8.1
Last week, Tyler Lockett had a great game at San Francisco with nine catches for 107 yards on 11 targets, proving that Geno Smith can help his receivers have a productive outing. This week, Metcalf will have his best game of the season. He struggled in two games so far with a combined 15 PPR points against the Broncos and 49ers, but those secondaries are tough. The Falcons have allowed four receivers to score at least 15 PPR points so far this season with Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson, and hopefully Metcalf will follow suit. He's worth trusting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues.
headshot-image
DeVonta Smith WR
PHI Philadelphia • #6
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ WAS PHI -6.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS WR
27th
PROJ PTS
11.8
WR RNK
33rd
YTD Stats
REC
7
TAR
11
REYDS
80
TD
0
FPTS/G
7.5
I expected Smith to have a good game against Minnesota after Eagles coach Nick Sirianni gave him the squeaky wheel treatment by talking about his involvement in the offense prior to the game. He finished with seven catches for 80 yards on seven targets, and it was fun to watch him operate against the Vikings secondary. He should have the chance for another productive game against the Commanders, who have already allowed four receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds. A.J. Brown and Smith should go off against this defense.
Sleepers (Start/Sit)
headshot-image
Sterling Shepard WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #3
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DAL NYG -2.5 O/U 39
OPP VS WR
22nd
PROJ PTS
10.8
WR RNK
30th
YTD Stats
REC
8
TAR
14
REYDS
105
TD
1
FPTS/G
12.3
Shepard had 10 targets in Week 2 against the Panthers, but he only finished with six catches for 34 yards. He should continue to stay involved as a prime target for Daniel Jones, but hopefully he'll be more productive this week against the Cowboys. I like Shepard as a No. 3 PPR receiver with upside on Monday night.
headshot-image
Jakobi Meyers WR
NE New England • #16
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BAL BAL -3 O/U 43.5
OPP VS WR
32nd
PROJ PTS
12.5
WR RNK
32nd
YTD Stats
REC
13
TAR
19
REYDS
150
TD
0
FPTS/G
14.4
Meyers once again remains the go-to option for Mac Jones, and he's worth trusting as a No. 3 PPR receiver this week against the Ravens. In Week 2 against the Steelers, Meyers had nine catches for 95 yards on 13 targets, and he has 19 targets on the season. The Ravens secondary is a mess, and Baltimore has allowed the most receptions (45) and receiving yards (587) to opposing receivers, along with being tied for the most touchdowns (five). Nelson Agholor can also be considered a sleeper this week in deeper leagues.
headshot-image
Garrett Wilson WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CIN CIN -5 O/U 45
OPP VS WR
7th
PROJ PTS
12.9
WR RNK
29th
YTD Stats
REC
12
TAR
22
REYDS
154
TD
2
FPTS/G
19.7
I don't think Wilson's performance against the Browns in Week 2 was a fluke, and we could be looking at a must-start Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues moving forward. Wilson had 14 targets against Cleveland and finished with eight catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns, and Joe Flacco is looking for him with 22 targets in two games. We'll see what happens when Zach Wilson (knee) is back for the Jets, but Garrett Wilson is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 3.
headshot-image
Chris Olave WR
NO New Orleans • #12
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CAR NO -3 O/U 40.5
OPP VS WR
3rd
PROJ PTS
9.6
WR RNK
44th
YTD Stats
REC
8
TAR
16
REYDS
121
TD
0
FPTS/G
10.1
It was exciting to see Olave come alive in Week 2 against Tampa Bay with five catches for 80 yards on 13 targets. Hopefully he can build on that performance against the Panthers. Now, he's just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues because he's still sharing the field with Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry. And Carolina has yet to allow a receiver to score a touchdown in games against Cleveland and the Giants. But Jameis Winston is starting to look for Olave now, and that should lead to plenty of production in the future.
headshot-image
Noah Brown WR
DAL Dallas • #85
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYG NYG -2.5 O/U 39
OPP VS WR
2nd
PROJ PTS
10.2
WR RNK
46th
YTD Stats
REC
10
TAR
14
REYDS
159
TD
1
FPTS/G
16
Michael Gallup (knee) might be able to return in Week 3 at the Giants, but he's not expected to play a full allotment of snaps. And with Dalton Schultz (knee) likely out, we could see Brown maintain a prominent role as the No. 2 receiver for the Cowboys behind CeeDee Lamb. Through two games, Brown has 14 targets for 10 catches, 159 yards and a touchdown, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in games against Tampa Bay and Cincinnati. He's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues.
WRs to Sit
headshot-image
Amari Cooper WR
CLE Cleveland • #2
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PIT CLE -4.5 O/U 38.5
OPP VS WR
29th
PROJ PTS
11.6
WR RNK
36th
YTD Stats
REC
12
TAR
16
REYDS
118
TD
1
FPTS/G
14.9
It was great to see Cooper have a productive game with Jacoby Brissett in Week 2 against the Jets when he went off for nine catches, 101 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. But this came after he had three catches for 17 yards on six targets in Week 1 at Carolina. I just want to see Cooper do it again before trusting him, and it's more about Brissett than Cooper. The Steelers secondary isn't a daunting matchup, but if Brissett is under pressure then he will struggle to connect with Cooper in this game. Use Cooper as just a No. 3 receiver in most leagues.
headshot-image
Elijah Moore WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CIN CIN -5 O/U 45
OPP VS WR
7th
PROJ PTS
11.3
WR RNK
39th
YTD Stats
REC
8
TAR
12
REYDS
90
TD
0
FPTS/G
8.5
Moore has failed to connect with Joe Flacco so far, and Flacco has favored Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis through two games against the Ravens and Browns. We'll see what happens against the Bengals, but Moore only has eight catches for 90 yards and no touchdowns on 12 targets on the season. Cincinnati did allow two receivers to score at least 14 PPR points in Week 2 with CeeDee Lamb and Noah Brown, but Wilson and Davis would seem to have a better chance of accomplishing that feat than Moore right now.
headshot-image
Allen Lazard WR
GB Green Bay • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TB TB -1.5 O/U 42
OPP VS WR
10th
PROJ PTS
10.8
WR RNK
40th
YTD Stats
REC
2
TAR
3
REYDS
13
TD
1
FPTS/G
9.3
Lazard returned in Week 2 against the Bears from his one-game absence due to an ankle injury, and he scored a touchdown, which was great. But he only had two catches for 13 yards on three targets, and he shouldn't be fully trusted in most Fantasy leagues yet. This Tampa Bay secondary is tough, and Aaron Rodgers could have a hard time connecting with Lazard to make him anything more than a No. 3 receiver in the majority of leagues. I like Lazard to eventually emerge as a top-24 Fantasy receiver this season, but he's not there yet, especially in a difficult matchup.
headshot-image
Darnell Mooney WR
CHI Chicago • #11
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU CHI -3 O/U 40.5
OPP VS WR
23rd
PROJ PTS
10.3
WR RNK
45th
YTD Stats
REC
2
TAR
5
REYDS
4
TD
0
FPTS/G
1.4
I'm hoping this is the breakout game for Mooney, but the Bears need to let Justin Fields throw the ball with just 29 pass attempts on the season. As a result, Mooney has just five targets in two games, which he's converted for two catches, 4 yards and no touchdowns. The reason we loved Mooney this year was his expected volume, and that's non-existent heading into Week 3. I would stash him for one more week to see what happens against the Texans, who have struggled with Michael Pittman and Courtland Sutton in consecutive weeks. But those No. 1 guys got targets, and right now Mooney isn't seeing any love from his coaching staff or quarterback.
headshot-image
Russell Gage WR
TB Tampa Bay • #17
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs GB TB -1.5 O/U 42
OPP VS WR
5th
PROJ PTS
11.2
WR RNK
42nd
YTD Stats
REC
7
TAR
8
REYDS
41
TD
0
FPTS/G
5.6
This posting should cover all Buccaneers receivers not named Chris Godwin (hamstring) or Julio Jones (knee), and Mike Evans (suspended) is out for this game. While someone out of Gage, Breshad Perriman, Scott Miller or even Cole Beasley could play well, I don't want to risk starting any of them in anything but a deeper league. We hope to get good news on Godwin and Jones soon, and when Evans is back then this Buccaneers passing attack will hopefully show some life. But it's been ugly through two games against Dallas and New Orleans, and it could be bad once again in Week 3 against the Packers.
Bust Alert
headshot-image
Terry McLaurin WR
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PHI PHI -6.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS WR
17th
PROJ PTS
12
WR RNK
23rd
YTD Stats
REC
6
TAR
12
REYDS
133
TD
1
FPTS/G
13
Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson have emerged as threats to McLaurin being the clear-cut leader of the Washington receiving corps. Samuel leads the team in targets (20), receptions (15) and is tied with McLaurin in receiving yards (133). Dotson leads the team in receiving touchdowns (three). And while McLaurin has been solid with six catches for 133 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets, he could struggle this week against Darius Slay and the Eagles. In two games against Philadelphia last year, McLaurin had nine catches for 112 yards and no touchdowns on 12 targets. I still like McLaurin as a No. 3 receiver, but I would try to bench him in two-receiver leagues given this matchup, as well as Carson Wentz having no problem leaning on other options in the passing game.
START 'EM & SIT 'EM
Tight End
TEs to Start
headshot-image
Kyle Pitts TE
ATL Atlanta • #8
Age: 21 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SEA SEA -2 O/U 42
OPP VS TE
23rd
PROJ PTS
11.1
TE RNK
5th
YTD Stats
REC
4
TAR
10
REYDS
38
TD
0
FPTS/G
3.9
It feels odd telling people to start Pitts three weeks into the season after he was drafted as a third-round pick in the majority of leagues, but that's where we are. He hasn't produced as expected with four catches for 38 yards and no touchdowns on 10 targets, but better days are coming, starting this week against Seattle. Coach Arthur Smith is tired of answering questions about Pitts, and he should get fed targets from Marcus Mariota. Pitts will reward the Fantasy managers who invested in him with a big outing in Week 3.
headshot-image
Pat Freiermuth TE
PIT Pittsburgh • #88
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CLE CLE -4.5 O/U 38.5
OPP VS TE
14th
PROJ PTS
9.7
TE RNK
7th
YTD Stats
REC
9
TAR
17
REYDS
97
TD
1
FPTS/G
12.4
Freiermuth has been great to start the season with two strong games against the Bengals and Patriots. He has 17 targets for nine catches, 97 yards and a touchdown, and he scored 12 PPR points in each outing. He should have the chance for another quality outing against the Browns, and Freiermuth scored a touchdown at Cleveland in Week 8 as a rookie in 2021 with four catches for 44 yards on seven targets.
headshot-image
Tyler Higbee TE
LAR L.A. Rams • #89
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ARI LAR -3.5 O/U 48.5
OPP VS TE
32nd
PROJ PTS
9.6
TE RNK
6th
YTD Stats
REC
12
TAR
20
REYDS
110
TD
0
FPTS/G
11.5
Higbee has been great as a Fantasy asset so far this season and has lived up to the hype as a sleeper tight end. He has 20 targets in two games against Buffalo and Atlanta, and he's averaging 12.0 PPR points over that span with 12 catches for 110 yards. He should have the chance for another quality outing against the Cardinals, who have been abused by tight ends so far this year with Travis Kelce and Darren Waller each scoring at least 17 PPR points. Granted, those are two of the best tight ends in the NFL, but Higbee is worth trusting as a No. 1 Fantasy tight end this week.
Sleepers (Start/Sit)
headshot-image
Gerald Everett TE
LAC L.A. Chargers • #7
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs JAC LAC -7 O/U 47.5
OPP VS TE
12th
PROJ PTS
10.2
TE RNK
9th
YTD Stats
REC
9
TAR
14
REYDS
125
TD
1
FPTS/G
13.8
It appears like Keenan Allen (hamstring) is on track to return this week against the Jaguars after being out in Week 2 at Kansas City, but I still like Everett as a No. 1 Fantasy tight end. He's averaging 13.5 PPR points per game in two outings this year against the Raiders and Chiefs, and he should remain a go-to option for Justin Herbert. Everett has 14 targets on the season for nine catches, 125 yards and a touchdown.
headshot-image
Logan Thomas TE
WAS Washington • #82
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PHI PHI -6.5 O/U 47
OPP VS TE
25th
PROJ PTS
8.5
TE RNK
12th
YTD Stats
REC
6
TAR
11
REYDS
82
TD
1
FPTS/G
10.1
Thomas is part of a crowded receiving corps in Washington with Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel, but Thomas should continue to produce like a low-end starting option in the majority of leagues, including this week against the Eagles. Philadelphia just allowed Irv Smith to score in Week 2, and Thomas scored a touchdown in Week 2 at Detroit with three catches for 37 yards on five targets. Carson Wentz should be throwing a lot in this game, and Thomas has the chance to deliver another quality stat line.
headshot-image
Irv Smith TE
MIN Minnesota • #84
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DET MIN -6 O/U 53.5
OPP VS TE
20th
PROJ PTS
9.1
TE RNK
13th
YTD Stats
REC
5
TAR
10
REYDS
36
TD
1
FPTS/G
7.3
Coach Kevin O'Connell said Smith would be more involved in Week 2 at Philadelphia after he barely played in Week 1 against Green Bay in his comeback from the thumb injury he had in training camp, and that's exactly what happened. Smith had eight targets against the Eagles and finished with five catches for 36 yards and a touchdown. He also missed out on what could have been a 60-yard touchdown in the game with a drop. Smith has top-10 upside this week against the Lions, who allowed Logan Thomas to score in Week 2.
TEs to Sit
headshot-image
Albert Okwuegbunam TE
DEN Denver • #85
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SF SF -1.5 O/U 45
OPP VS TE
1st
PROJ PTS
7.9
TE RNK
18th
YTD Stats
REC
5
TAR
8
REYDS
33
TD
0
FPTS/G
4.2
The 49ers are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to tight ends this year, and that should be bad news for Okwuegbunam. He was surprisingly not used enough in Week 2 against Houston with only two targets, and he finished with no catches. Even if Jerry Jeudy (chest) remains out this week, it's hard to trust Okwuegbunam as a No. 1 Fantasy option in the majority of leagues.
headshot-image
David Njoku TE
CLE Cleveland • #85
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PIT CLE -4.5 O/U 38.5
OPP VS TE
6th
PROJ PTS
7.2
TE RNK
23rd
YTD Stats
REC
4
TAR
6
REYDS
39
TD
0
FPTS/G
4
Njoku has struggled so far this season with Jacoby Brissett, and Njoku hasn't benefited from being the second-best pass catcher on the team behind Amari Cooper. In two games, Njoku only has six targets, and he's finished with four catches for 39 yards and no touchdowns. I don't expect things to improve for Njoku this week against the Steelers, and he's not worth starting in the majority of leagues.
headshot-image
Evan Engram TE
JAC Jacksonville • #17
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAC LAC -7 O/U 47.5
OPP VS TE
21st
PROJ PTS
8.8
TE RNK
15th
YTD Stats
REC
11
TAR
12
REYDS
74
TD
0
FPTS/G
9.2
Engram played well in Week 2 against the Colts with eight targets, and he finished with seven catches for 46 yards for 11 PPR points. I'd be hesitant to trust him against the Chargers though, and they just limited Travis Kelce and Darren Waller to nine catches for 130 yards and no touchdowns in the first two games of the year. Engram is only worth starting in deeper leagues.
Bust Alert (Start/Sit)
headshot-image
Mike Gesicki TE
MIA Miami • #88
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 52.5
OPP VS TE
8th
PROJ PTS
8.5
TE RNK
17th
YTD Stats
REC
5
TAR
5
REYDS
42
TD
1
FPTS/G
7.6
Gesicki scored in Week 2 against the Ravens and finished with four catches for 41 yards on four targets. But I'm not convinced he's back to being a weekly starter in the majority of leagues. The Ravens secondary was beat up in that game, and Tua Tagovailoa attempted 50 passes, which isn't going to be the norm. Buffalo is annually among the better teams at defending tight ends, and Gesicki has one touchdown in his past five meetings with the Bills. In four other games over that span, Gesicki has failed to top 50 receiving yards.
START 'EM & SIT 'EM
DST
DST to Start

Chargers (vs. JAC)

The Chargers defense played well in limiting the Chargers to 21 points in Week 2, and Los Angeles could have had multiple interceptions against Patrick Mahomes in that matchup. The previous week against the Raiders, the Chargers got three interceptions against Derek Carr, along with six sacks. The Chargers DST has the chance for a big week and could be the No. 1 DST in this scoring period.

Sleepers
  • Cowboys (at NYG)
  • Saints (at CAR)
  • Browns (vs. PIT)
DST to Sit

Broncos (vs. SF)

Through two games against mediocre offenses in Seattle and Houston, the Broncos DST has underwhelmed. While the defense has only allowed 26 points over that span, Denver has just five sacks and one turnover. Being at home against the 49ers could help, but this is the best offense the Broncos have faced this year. The Broncos DST is a low-end starting option in most leagues for Week 3.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM
KICKERS
Kicker to Start
headshot-image
Greg Joseph K
MIN Minnesota • #1
Age: 28 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DET MIN -6 O/U 53.5
OPP VS K
11th
PROJ PTS
9.2
K RNK
3rd
Greg Joseph struggled in Week 2 along with the rest of the Vikings and scored just one Fantasy point, but he should rebound this week against the Lions. In two games against Detroit last year, Joseph made seven field goals on eight attempts, along with one PAT. He should get plenty of scoring chances in this matchup and make up for his lack of production in Week 2.
Sleepers (Start/Sit)
headshot-image
Dustin Hopkins K
LAC L.A. Chargers • #6
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs JAC LAC -7 O/U 47.5
OPP VS K
2nd
PROJ PTS
7.9
K RNK
7th
headshot-image
Younghoe Koo K
ATL Atlanta • #7
Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SEA SEA -2 O/U 42
OPP VS K
27th
PROJ PTS
7.8
K RNK
8th
headshot-image
Robbie Gould K
SF San Francisco • #9
Age: 39 • Experience: 18 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DEN SF -1.5 O/U 45
OPP VS K
18th
PROJ PTS
7.6
K RNK
13th
Kicker to Sit
headshot-image
Mason Crosby K
GB Green Bay • #2
Age: 38 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TB TB -1 O/U 41.5
OPP VS K
5th
PROJ PTS
5.5
K RNK
20th
The Packers offense got back on track in Week 2 against Chicago, and Mason Crosby finished with two field goals and three PATs. But Green Bay should struggle to score against the Buccaneers, who have allowed just two field goals and one PAT on the season against Brett Maher and Wil Lutz. Crosby is not worth starting in the majority of leagues.