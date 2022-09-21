This is an interesting week for many Fantasy managers with knowing who you can trust in your lineup. We've been let down by several star players already -- see Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, Derrick Henry, Najee Harris, D.J. Moore, DK Metcalf and Kyle Pitts to name a few -- and it's led to some frustrating 0-2 starts.

I could tell you to relax, but no one wants to start the season 0-3. The best thing you can do is trust the players in good matchups, and hopefully this is the week they deliver.

For example, I have faith in Metcalf and Pitts, as you'll read below, with their head-to-head matchup in Seattle. I also expect this to be the breakout week for Dameon Pierce, and Joe Burrow and Ezekiel Elliott should rebound from slow starts.

However, I'm not as confident in Brady, Wilson and Aaron Rodgers to play at their usual level, especially Brady and Wilson with banged up receiving corps. The good news is there are players you can pivot to, especially at quarterback, and you can read about them here.

We hope you don't start 0-3 for the season, so hopefully the players you are counting on perform at a high level this week. And for those of you who are 2-0 or even 1-1, let's keep stacking those wins and enjoying the good fortune. Trust me, there are plenty of Fantasy managers out there dealing with the woes of being winless heading into Week 3, and it's not fun.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET MIN -6 O/U 53.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 25.5 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 498 RUYDS 20 TD 3 INT 3 FPTS/G 16.9

Kirk Cousins once again had a bad game in prime time. In Week 2 at Philadelphia on Monday night, Cousins melted down against the Eagles, and it appeared like he thought cornerback Darius Slay was on the Vikings. Cousins threw three interceptions and finished with just 10 Fantasy points.

But he should rebound this week against the Lions. He loves facing Detroit, and in his past five meetings with the Lions he's averaging 296.4 passing yards per game with 11 total touchdowns and just one interception. In three of his past four games with Detroit, Cousins has scored at least 25 Fantasy points.

The game is during the day at home, so Cousins doesn't have to worry about being afraid of the dark. And this Lions defense has already allowed Jalen Hurts in Week 1 and Carson Wentz in Week 2 to score at least 24 Fantasy points.

It was disappointing to see Cousins struggle against the Eagles on Monday night in Week 2. But he will bounce back in Week 3 and has the chance to be a top-five Fantasy quarterback in this matchup.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 34 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI LAR -3.5 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 22.9 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 512 RUYDS 2 TD 4 INT 5 FPTS/G 17.3 We had Stafford as our Start of the Week in Week 2, and he delivered with 24 Fantasy points against the Falcons. He should have another quality outing against the Cardinals in Week 3. Stafford has actually played the Cardinals five times over the past three seasons with the Lions and Rams, and he's averaging 284.8 passing yards per game over that span with 13 total touchdowns and one interception. He averaged 26.0 Fantasy points per game against Arizona in two meetings last year. Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ CIN -4.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 24.8 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 537 RUYDS 73 TD 3 INT 4 FPTS/G 20.4 Burrow was supposed to have better protection this season with a revamped offensive line, but so far he's once again taken plenty of hits while running for his life. He was sacked six times in Week 1 against Pittsburgh and seven times in Week 2 at Dallas. While that's unforgivable, those are two of the better pass-rushing teams in the NFL, and things should lighten up this week against the Jets, who have just three sacks in two games. Burrow should rebound as a top 10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues with this matchup. Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN LV -2 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 20.2 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 547 RUYDS 9 TD 4 INT 3 FPTS/G 20.4 Carr looked like the Fantasy quarterback I expect to see all season with his performance in Week 2 against Arizona. He passed for 252 yards and two touchdowns, and he scored 22 Fantasy points. That should be the floor most weeks, and he's a safe No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in Week 3 against the Titans. Tennessee has allowed six passing touchdowns in two games to Daniel Jones (two) and Josh Allen (four), and Carr should also follow suit with multiple touchdowns in this matchup as well. Carson Wentz QB WAS Washington • #11

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -6.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 16.6 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 650 RUYDS 35 TD 7 INT 3 FPTS/G 34.7 Wentz has been a nice surprise for Fantasy managers through the first two games of the season, averaging 34.0 Fantasy points per game against Jacksonville and Detroit. He has a step up in competition this week against the Eagles, and hopefully he'll stay hot against his former team. It might not be pretty how Wentz is getting it done -- he has three interceptions already -- but this could be a game where garbage-time production comes into play. He already has 87 pass attempts on the season, so despite his inconsistent performance at times, the Commanders coaching staff is allowing him to make plays, which has worked well so far for his Fantasy production.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Marcus Mariota QB ATL Atlanta • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -2 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 18.5 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 411 RUYDS 88 TD 3 INT 2 FPTS/G 18.6 Mariota is one of my favorite streaming quarterbacks this week with his matchup at Seattle. After facing the Saints and Rams to open the season, this is easily his best matchup to date. I hope he runs more like he did in Week 1 against New Orleans when he had 72 yards and a touchdown on the ground, and it would be great if he started to rely more on tight end Kyle Pitts. If you lost Dak Prescott (thumb) or Trey Lance (ankle) over the past two weeks, or you're frustrated with Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Tom Brady through two games, Mariota is a good pivot option against the Seahawks. Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU CHI -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 16.6 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 191 RUYDS 48 TD 3 INT 2 FPTS/G 13.2 Fields has been bad in the first two games of the season, and it seems like the Bears coaching staff doesn't trust him. Despite trailing for most of the game in Week 2 at Green Bay, Fields attempted just 11 passes, and he only has 29 pass attempts on the season. He's also not running as much as I expected with just 48 yards in two games. But I expect him to play better against the Texans this week, and this is his easiest matchup to date. This is a prove-it game for Fields, and if he struggles again, he'll be waiver wire fodder moving forward. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -6 O/U 53.5 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 16.4 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 471 RUYDS 7 TD 6 INT 1 FPTS/G 26.9 We had Amon-Ra St. Brown on Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ on Wednesday, and he said "everything just clicked" for him starting in Week 13 against Minnesota when he caught the game-winning touchdown in a 29-27 victory. The same could be said for Goff. Including that game, he has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in four of his past six outings. I like him as a low-end starter against the Vikings this week.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -1.5 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 17.2 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 429 RUYDS 9 TD 2 INT 1 FPTS/G 12.1 Rodgers has been a mediocre Fantasy quarterback so far through the first two games of the season with 23 Fantasy points combined against Minnesota and Chicago, and it will be hard to trust him in Week 3 at Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers have looked dominant defensively against Dak Prescott and Jameis Winston, holding that duo to a combined 39-of-69 passing for 370 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions. Tampa Bay also has 10 sacks on the year. Rodgers is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 45 • Experience: 23 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB TB -1.5 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 19.3 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 402 RUYDS -3 TD 2 INT 1 FPTS/G 12 Joe Flacco, Jacoby Brissett, Davis Mills, Mitch Trubisky, Geno Smith, Mac Jones and Justin Fields have more Fantasy points than Brady this year. That's staggering. Brady will turn things around, but it might not happen in Week 3 given the state of his receiving corps. Hopefully, one of Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) can return this week, but Mike Evans is suspended after getting ejected for his altercation with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore in Week 2 at New Orleans. With the Bucs having to rely on Russell Gage, Breshad Perriman, Scott Miller and newly signed Cole Beasley, it could be ugly once again for Brady, who should be avoided in one-quarterback leagues. Russell Wilson QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -1.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 17.2 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 559 RUYDS 5 TD 2 INT 1 FPTS/G 16.4 Wilson has struggled so far in two games with the Broncos, and hopefully he'll turn things around this week. But it could be tough to trust him if Jerry Jeudy (chest) is out, and Wilson only managed 12 Fantasy points against the Texans in Week 2. He has yet to score multiple touchdowns in games against Seattle and Houston, and he's not running at all with only 5 yards on the ground. He knows the 49ers well from his days with the Seahawks, scoring 13 total touchdowns and just one interception in his past five meetings. But if Jeudy doesn't play, you might consider benching Wilson in one-quarterback leagues. Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 18.6 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 510 RUYDS 15 TD 3 INT 1 FPTS/G 19 Lawrence had a solid game in Week 2 against the Colts with 22 Fantasy points, and hopefully he can build off that performance in Week 3 against the Chargers. But I expect this defense to be among the best in the NFL, and Lawrence could be in line for a letdown. The Chargers kept Patrick Mahomes in check in Week 2 and should have had multiple interceptions, and Derek Carr had three interceptions against Los Angeles in Week 1. The Chargers also have seven sacks in two games. Lawrence is only an option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 54 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 15.8 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 739 RUYDS 1 TD 7 INT 2 FPTS/G 33.8 Tagovailoa was amazing in Week 2 against the Ravens with 50 Fantasy points, and he passed for 469 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. He made me look bad for listing him as a sit candidate in Start 'Em and Sit 'Em last week, and in full disclosure I thought about removing him from the story when the Ravens limped into Miami with a beat up secondary. Tagovailoa might have a similar situation again in Week 3 against the Bills with safety Micah Hyde (neck), linebacker Matt Milano (stinger) and cornerback Dane Jackson (neck) dealing with injuries as of Wednesday morning. We'll see how things progress this week, and the status for Tagovailoa might change. But keep in mind that this Bills defense has been dominant in two games against Matthew Stafford and Ryan Tannehill, allowing just 363 passing yards with one touchdown and five interceptions, and Buffalo has allowed just 17 points over that span. Tagovailoa might have another quality outing, but he also could come crashing down against what could be the best defense in the NFL.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU CHI -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 13.9 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 148 REC 5 REYDS 38 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.8 Montgomery quietly had one of the best performances of any player in Week 2 at Green Bay when he ran 15 times for 122 yards, along with two catches for 14 yards on two targets. He needed that type of game given how poorly he looked in Week 1 against the 49ers, and he also proved he's still better -- for now -- than Khalil Herbert. Both Bears running backs are worth using this week -- Montgomery as a must-start option and Herbert as a sleeper in deeper leagues -- against the Texans, who have allowed the most rushing yards to running backs with 287 after games against the Colts and Broncos. Ezekiel Elliott RB DAL Dallas • #21

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -2.5 O/U 39 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 11.8 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 105 REC 2 REYDS -7 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.3 Keep an eye on the status of Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee), and if he's out as expected then Elliott could have his best game of the season. That's not saying much given his performance so far in two games with a combined 12 PPR points, but this is also his easiest opponent (if Williams is out) after facing Tampa Bay and Cincinnati. The Cowboys could lean on Elliott in this matchup, as well as Tony Pollard, who should be considered a sleeper, and Elliott has a great track record against the Giants. In his past five meetings with the Giants, Elliott has 434 rushing yards and six total touchdowns. He's scored at least 13 PPR points in each of those outings. Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS PHI -6.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 12.5 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 176 REC 5 REYDS 15 TD 1 FPTS/G 15.1 Sanders continues to be the lead running back for the Eagles, and he's done a great job so far in two games against the Lions and Vikings, scoring at least 11 PPR points in each outing. This week he's facing a Washington defense that has struggled in two games against the Jaguars and Lions, with James Robinson and D'Andre Swift each scoring at least 16 PPR points. Sanders also has smashed the Commanders whenever he's faced them, including scoring at least 16 PPR points in each of his past two meetings against Washington going back to 2019. He's a solid No. 2 running back in all leagues. Dameon Pierce RB HOU Houston • #31

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 10.8 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 102 REC 2 REYDS 14 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.8 I liked the way Pierce ran in Week 2 at Denver with 15 carries for 69 yards, and he also added one catch for 8 yards on one target. The best thing for Pierce was that Rex Burkhead didn't have a carry, and Pierce played 62 percent of the snaps compared to 37 percent for Burkhead. Let's hope that continues all season, and Pierce should have the chance for a quality outing this week against the Bears. Chicago allowed Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon to combine for 33 carries, 193 yards and a touchdown in Week 2, along with four catches for 44 yards and a touchdown. And in Week 1, San Francisco had 24 carries for 115 yards and a touchdown from Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell and Jeff Wilson against this defense. This should be the breakout game for Pierce in his rookie season. Jeff Wilson RB SF San Francisco • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN SF -1.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 12.8 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 106 REC 4 REYDS 27 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.7 Wilson will still have to contend with Deebo Samuel taking carries in the 49ers backfield, but the injury to Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) should give Wilson more chances to establish himself as the lead running back for San Francisco. That happened in Week 2 against Seattle when Davis-Price was hurt, and Wilson had 18 carries for 84 yards, along with two catches for 19 yards. I like him as a No. 2 running back this week against the Broncos, who haven't allowed a running back to score yet, but Rashaad Penny and Dameon Pierce have run well against this defense for a combined 27 carries for 129 yards (4.8 yards per carry). If the 49ers have a lead in this matchup then Wilson could have the chance for a big game.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Cordarrelle Patterson RB ATL Atlanta • #84

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -2 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 13.1 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 161 REC 3 REYDS 16 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.4 In Week 2 at the Rams, Patterson and Tyler Allgeier split carries evenly as both had 10, but Patterson played more with 59 percent of the snaps compared to 31 percent for Allgeier. This is a game the Falcons can win, and Patterson could have the chance for a bigger workload. He showed he can still be productive in Week 1 against the Saints with 22 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown, along with three catches for 16 yards on five targets, and I like Patterson as a borderline starter in all leagues. Seattle has already allowed Javonte Williams and Jeff Wilson to each score 11 PPR points this season in two games. Darrell Henderson Jr. RB LAR L.A. Rams • #27

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI LAR -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 11.7 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 94 REC 5 REYDS 26 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.5 I'm going to stick with Henderson as a No. 2 running back in all leagues this week even after Cam Akers got more playing time in Week 2 against the Falcons compared to the split in Week 1 against Buffalo. In Week 1, Henderson played 82 percent of the snaps compared to 18 percent for Akers. In Week 2, it was 56 percent for Henderson and 44 percent for Akers, and Akers had more touches (15 carries and two catches) than Henderson (10 carries and no catches). Still, it was Henderson who had the better Fantasy day with 47 rushing yards and a touchdown compared to Akers, who had 62 total yards. Henderson has the better chance to score, and he should be able to find the end zone against the Cardinals. Nyheim Hines RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -6.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 9.4 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 4 REC 10 REYDS 87 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.6 I'm going to stick with Hines this week against the Chiefs, and he should continue to be involved in the passing game, especially if the Colts receiving corps remains banged up. Hines didn't have a great game in Week 2 against the Jaguars with four catches for 37 yards on five targets, but he played better in Week 1 at Houston with six catches for 50 yards on six targets. I expect that to be closer to the norm, and the Chiefs lead the NFL in receptions allowed to running backs with 20. Hines is a solid flex play in PPR this week. Rashaad Penny RB SEA Seattle • #20

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL SEA -2 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 10.8 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 75 REC 2 REYDS 7 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.1 We'll see how much more work Ken Walker gets in his second game, but I still expect Penny to lead the Seattle backfield against the Falcons. In Week 2 against San Francisco, Travis Homer actually played the most snaps of the Seattle running backs at 45 percent, with Penny at 41 percent and Walker at 24 percent. Penny only had six carries for 15 yards, but this is a better situation for him in Week 3 since the Seahawks are favored at home. He's worth using as a flex option in the majority of leagues. Mark Ingram RB NO New Orleans • #5

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR NO -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 7.3 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 82 REC 3 REYDS 4 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.8 We're waiting to find out the status for running back Alvin Kamara (ribs), but if he's out again in Week 3, consider Ingram a flex option in the majority of leagues. He didn't have a great outing in Week 2 against Tampa Bay with 10 carries for 60 yards, along with two catches for 3 yards on two targets, including a lost fumble. But I still expect him to get the majority of work for the Saints in a game where they are favored on the road. Ingram has top-20 upside if Kamara is out.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Jacobs RB LV Las Vegas • #28

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN LV -2 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 13.1 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 126 REC 2 REYDS 28 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.7 We can't say the workload is a problem for Jacobs since he had 19 carries in Week 2 against Arizona and one catch. But he finished with 69 rushing yards and 12 receiving yards, and he's now combined for just 15 PPR points in two games. He'll need to score a touchdown to help Fantasy managers, and he's facing a wounded Titans defense that should be able to slow him down. I expect the Raiders to be passing a lot in this matchup, and Jacobs is just a flex at best in the majority of leagues. Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA BUF -5.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 8.8 RB RNK 38th YTD Stats RUYDS 67 REC 4 REYDS 16 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.2 I'm not sure why the Bills aren't leaning more on Singletary, but he's stuck in a three-way timeshare with Zack Moss and James Cook. With the way the Bills are throwing the ball right now, Singletary might never see the workload he needs to be successful. In two games, he's combined for just 14 carries for 67 yards and four catches for 16 yards on six targets. The Dolphins run defense is tough, and Singletary should have a hard time making plays with his limited workload. At best, consider Singletary a flex in the majority of leagues. Breece Hall RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie It was great to see Hall perform well in Week 2 at the Browns, and he finished the game with seven carries for 50 yards and one catch for 10 yards and a touchdown on one target. He's actually averaging 11.0 PPR points per game for the season, but he's still the No. 2 running back for the Jets behind Michael Carter. Until their roles reverse and Hall is the lead guy, you should only consider Hall a flex option in the majority of leagues. Carter is also a flex, and I would start Carter ahead of Hall against the Bengals. Chase Edmonds RB MIA Miami • #2

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 10.3 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 58 REC 5 REYDS 48 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.8 Edmonds has been a disappointment thus far in two games with the Dolphins, and he's not worth starting in the majority of leagues. He's combined for 14 PPR points against the Patriots and Ravens, and he should once again struggle against the Bills, who have yet to allow more than 50 yards rushing in a game, with just one touchdown, to the Rams and Titans. Raheem Mostert might be the most reliable running back in Miami right now, but neither Dolphins running back should be considered as starters in any format in Week 3. Travis Etienne RB JAC Jacksonville • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 10.8 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 67 REC 5 REYDS 51 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.4 James Robinson has outplayed Etienne so far in two games, and we'll see how long that continues. For now, consider Robinson a flex option heading into Week 3 at the Chargers, with Etienne only a starting option in deeper leagues as a flex. In games against the Commanders and Colts, Robinson has 34 total PPR points, while Etienne has combined for just 15 PPR points. I wish Etienne was more involved in the passing game -- he only has five catches for 51 yards on seven targets -- and hopefully the changes in Week 3. But this Chargers run defense is tough, and Etienne hasn't done enough to warrant must-start consideration. Just keep him stashed on your bench for now.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline A.J. Dillon RB GB Green Bay • #28

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -1.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 11 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 106 REC 6 REYDS 52 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.9 Dillon will likely need to be involved in the passing game this week to help his Fantasy production, and I would only use him as a flex against the Buccaneers. Dillon had five catches for 46 yards on six targets in Week 1 at Minnesota, along with 10 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown, but he was limited in the passing game against the Bears in Week 2. He finished that game with 18 carries for 61 yards, along with one catch for 6 yards on three targets. Aaron Jones will likely handle the bulk of the work in the passing game, and Dillon could struggle against Tampa Bay, which has shut down Ezekiel Elliott and Mark Ingram in consecutive weeks. I would still start Jones in all leagues given his role as a receiver.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide receivers

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Brandin Cooks WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 28 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 14.3 WR RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 22 REYDS 136 TD 0 FPTS/G 12.3 Cooks didn't have a great game in Week 2 at Denver with just four catches for 54 yards, but he had 10 targets. He now has 22 targets on the season, and it's great that Davis Mills is locked in on Cooks once again. The Bears have yet to allow a big game to a receiver this season, but Cooks should have success against this secondary, especially if he gets double digits in targets once again. I wouldn't be surprised if Cooks is a top-10 Fantasy receiver in Week 3. Christian Kirk WR JAC Jacksonville • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 13.7 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 18 REYDS 195 TD 2 FPTS/G 21.8 Kirk is living up to his contract so far, and he's been awesome for Fantasy managers. He's worth starting again in Week 3 at the Chargers in a tough matchup. Kirk has 18 targets on the season, and he's converted them into 12 catches for 195 yards and two touchdowns. He scored at least 17 PPR points in each outing against Washington and Indianapolis, and he should have another quality performance against the Chargers. It's a tough secondary, but Kirk should still play well with the amount of volume he'll get from Trevor Lawrence. Drake London WR ATL Atlanta • #5

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -2 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 13.6 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 19 REYDS 160 TD 1 FPTS/G 18.5 It's time to trust London as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues based on his play through two games. He's become a go-to option for Marcus Mariota with 19 targets in two games against New Orleans and the Rams, and he finished those contests with 13 catches for 160 yards and a touchdown, scoring at least 12 PPR points in both outings. Four receivers against the Seahawks have gotten at least six targets, and all four have scored at least 11 PPR points, which should be the floor for London this week. DK Metcalf WR SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL SEA -2 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 14.2 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 13 REYDS 71 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.1 Last week, Tyler Lockett had a great game at San Francisco with nine catches for 107 yards on 11 targets, proving that Geno Smith can help his receivers have a productive outing. This week, Metcalf will have his best game of the season. He struggled in two games so far with a combined 15 PPR points against the Broncos and 49ers, but those secondaries are tough. The Falcons have allowed four receivers to score at least 15 PPR points so far this season with Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson, and hopefully Metcalf will follow suit. He's worth trusting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. DeVonta Smith WR PHI Philadelphia • #6

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS PHI -6.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 11 REYDS 80 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.5 I expected Smith to have a good game against Minnesota after Eagles coach Nick Sirianni gave him the squeaky wheel treatment by talking about his involvement in the offense prior to the game. He finished with seven catches for 80 yards on seven targets, and it was fun to watch him operate against the Vikings secondary. He should have the chance for another productive game against the Commanders, who have already allowed four receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds. A.J. Brown and Smith should go off against this defense.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #3

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL NYG -2.5 O/U 39 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 10.8 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 14 REYDS 105 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.3 Shepard had 10 targets in Week 2 against the Panthers, but he only finished with six catches for 34 yards. He should continue to stay involved as a prime target for Daniel Jones, but hopefully he'll be more productive this week against the Cowboys. I like Shepard as a No. 3 PPR receiver with upside on Monday night. Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 12.5 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 19 REYDS 150 TD 0 FPTS/G 14.4 Meyers once again remains the go-to option for Mac Jones, and he's worth trusting as a No. 3 PPR receiver this week against the Ravens. In Week 2 against the Steelers, Meyers had nine catches for 95 yards on 13 targets, and he has 19 targets on the season. The Ravens secondary is a mess, and Baltimore has allowed the most receptions (45) and receiving yards (587) to opposing receivers, along with being tied for the most touchdowns (five). Nelson Agholor can also be considered a sleeper this week in deeper leagues. Garrett Wilson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 12.9 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 22 REYDS 154 TD 2 FPTS/G 19.7 I don't think Wilson's performance against the Browns in Week 2 was a fluke, and we could be looking at a must-start Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues moving forward. Wilson had 14 targets against Cleveland and finished with eight catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns, and Joe Flacco is looking for him with 22 targets in two games. We'll see what happens when Zach Wilson (knee) is back for the Jets, but Garrett Wilson is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 3. Chris Olave WR NO New Orleans • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR NO -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 9.6 WR RNK 44th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 16 REYDS 121 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.1 It was exciting to see Olave come alive in Week 2 against Tampa Bay with five catches for 80 yards on 13 targets. Hopefully he can build on that performance against the Panthers. Now, he's just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues because he's still sharing the field with Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry. And Carolina has yet to allow a receiver to score a touchdown in games against Cleveland and the Giants. But Jameis Winston is starting to look for Olave now, and that should lead to plenty of production in the future. Noah Brown WR DAL Dallas • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -2.5 O/U 39 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 10.2 WR RNK 46th YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 14 REYDS 159 TD 1 FPTS/G 16 Michael Gallup (knee) might be able to return in Week 3 at the Giants, but he's not expected to play a full allotment of snaps. And with Dalton Schultz (knee) likely out, we could see Brown maintain a prominent role as the No. 2 receiver for the Cowboys behind CeeDee Lamb. Through two games, Brown has 14 targets for 10 catches, 159 yards and a touchdown, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in games against Tampa Bay and Cincinnati. He's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Amari Cooper WR CLE Cleveland • #2

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT CLE -4.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 16 REYDS 118 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.9 It was great to see Cooper have a productive game with Jacoby Brissett in Week 2 against the Jets when he went off for nine catches, 101 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. But this came after he had three catches for 17 yards on six targets in Week 1 at Carolina. I just want to see Cooper do it again before trusting him, and it's more about Brissett than Cooper. The Steelers secondary isn't a daunting matchup, but if Brissett is under pressure then he will struggle to connect with Cooper in this game. Use Cooper as just a No. 3 receiver in most leagues. Elijah Moore WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 11.3 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 12 REYDS 90 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.5 Moore has failed to connect with Joe Flacco so far, and Flacco has favored Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis through two games against the Ravens and Browns. We'll see what happens against the Bengals, but Moore only has eight catches for 90 yards and no touchdowns on 12 targets on the season. Cincinnati did allow two receivers to score at least 14 PPR points in Week 2 with CeeDee Lamb and Noah Brown, but Wilson and Davis would seem to have a better chance of accomplishing that feat than Moore right now. Allen Lazard WR GB Green Bay • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -1.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 10.8 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 3 REYDS 13 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.3 Lazard returned in Week 2 against the Bears from his one-game absence due to an ankle injury, and he scored a touchdown, which was great. But he only had two catches for 13 yards on three targets, and he shouldn't be fully trusted in most Fantasy leagues yet. This Tampa Bay secondary is tough, and Aaron Rodgers could have a hard time connecting with Lazard to make him anything more than a No. 3 receiver in the majority of leagues. I like Lazard to eventually emerge as a top-24 Fantasy receiver this season, but he's not there yet, especially in a difficult matchup. Darnell Mooney WR CHI Chicago • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU CHI -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 10.3 WR RNK 45th YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 5 REYDS 4 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.4 I'm hoping this is the breakout game for Mooney, but the Bears need to let Justin Fields throw the ball with just 29 pass attempts on the season. As a result, Mooney has just five targets in two games, which he's converted for two catches, 4 yards and no touchdowns. The reason we loved Mooney this year was his expected volume, and that's non-existent heading into Week 3. I would stash him for one more week to see what happens against the Texans, who have struggled with Michael Pittman and Courtland Sutton in consecutive weeks. But those No. 1 guys got targets, and right now Mooney isn't seeing any love from his coaching staff or quarterback. Russell Gage WR TB Tampa Bay • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB TB -1.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 11.2 WR RNK 42nd YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 8 REYDS 41 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.6 This posting should cover all Buccaneers receivers not named Chris Godwin (hamstring) or Julio Jones (knee), and Mike Evans (suspended) is out for this game. While someone out of Gage, Breshad Perriman, Scott Miller or even Cole Beasley could play well, I don't want to risk starting any of them in anything but a deeper league. We hope to get good news on Godwin and Jones soon, and when Evans is back then this Buccaneers passing attack will hopefully show some life. But it's been ugly through two games against Dallas and New Orleans, and it could be bad once again in Week 3 against the Packers.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -6.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 12 REYDS 133 TD 1 FPTS/G 13 Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson have emerged as threats to McLaurin being the clear-cut leader of the Washington receiving corps. Samuel leads the team in targets (20), receptions (15) and is tied with McLaurin in receiving yards (133). Dotson leads the team in receiving touchdowns (three). And while McLaurin has been solid with six catches for 133 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets, he could struggle this week against Darius Slay and the Eagles. In two games against Philadelphia last year, McLaurin had nine catches for 112 yards and no touchdowns on 12 targets. I still like McLaurin as a No. 3 receiver, but I would try to bench him in two-receiver leagues given this matchup, as well as Carson Wentz having no problem leaning on other options in the passing game.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

TEs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 21 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -2 O/U 42 OPP VS TE 23rd PROJ PTS 11.1 TE RNK 5th YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 10 REYDS 38 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.9 It feels odd telling people to start Pitts three weeks into the season after he was drafted as a third-round pick in the majority of leagues, but that's where we are. He hasn't produced as expected with four catches for 38 yards and no touchdowns on 10 targets, but better days are coming, starting this week against Seattle. Coach Arthur Smith is tired of answering questions about Pitts, and he should get fed targets from Marcus Mariota. Pitts will reward the Fantasy managers who invested in him with a big outing in Week 3. Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -4.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS TE 14th PROJ PTS 9.7 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 17 REYDS 97 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.4 Freiermuth has been great to start the season with two strong games against the Bengals and Patriots. He has 17 targets for nine catches, 97 yards and a touchdown, and he scored 12 PPR points in each outing. He should have the chance for another quality outing against the Browns, and Freiermuth scored a touchdown at Cleveland in Week 8 as a rookie in 2021 with four catches for 44 yards on seven targets. Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI LAR -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 9.6 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 20 REYDS 110 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.5 Higbee has been great as a Fantasy asset so far this season and has lived up to the hype as a sleeper tight end. He has 20 targets in two games against Buffalo and Atlanta, and he's averaging 12.0 PPR points over that span with 12 catches for 110 yards. He should have the chance for another quality outing against the Cardinals, who have been abused by tight ends so far this year with Travis Kelce and Darren Waller each scoring at least 17 PPR points. Granted, those are two of the best tight ends in the NFL, but Higbee is worth trusting as a No. 1 Fantasy tight end this week.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Gerald Everett TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #7

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC LAC -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 12th PROJ PTS 10.2 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 14 REYDS 125 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.8 It appears like Keenan Allen (hamstring) is on track to return this week against the Jaguars after being out in Week 2 at Kansas City, but I still like Everett as a No. 1 Fantasy tight end. He's averaging 13.5 PPR points per game in two outings this year against the Raiders and Chiefs, and he should remain a go-to option for Justin Herbert. Everett has 14 targets on the season for nine catches, 125 yards and a touchdown. Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -6.5 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 25th PROJ PTS 8.5 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 11 REYDS 82 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.1 Thomas is part of a crowded receiving corps in Washington with Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel, but Thomas should continue to produce like a low-end starting option in the majority of leagues, including this week against the Eagles. Philadelphia just allowed Irv Smith to score in Week 2, and Thomas scored a touchdown in Week 2 at Detroit with three catches for 37 yards on five targets. Carson Wentz should be throwing a lot in this game, and Thomas has the chance to deliver another quality stat line. Irv Smith TE MIN Minnesota • #84

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET MIN -6 O/U 53.5 OPP VS TE 20th PROJ PTS 9.1 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 10 REYDS 36 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.3 Coach Kevin O'Connell said Smith would be more involved in Week 2 at Philadelphia after he barely played in Week 1 against Green Bay in his comeback from the thumb injury he had in training camp, and that's exactly what happened. Smith had eight targets against the Eagles and finished with five catches for 36 yards and a touchdown. He also missed out on what could have been a 60-yard touchdown in the game with a drop. Smith has top-10 upside this week against the Lions, who allowed Logan Thomas to score in Week 2.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Albert Okwuegbunam TE DEN Denver • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -1.5 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 1st PROJ PTS 7.9 TE RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 8 REYDS 33 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.2 The 49ers are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to tight ends this year, and that should be bad news for Okwuegbunam. He was surprisingly not used enough in Week 2 against Houston with only two targets, and he finished with no catches. Even if Jerry Jeudy (chest) remains out this week, it's hard to trust Okwuegbunam as a No. 1 Fantasy option in the majority of leagues. David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT CLE -4.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS TE 6th PROJ PTS 7.2 TE RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 6 REYDS 39 TD 0 FPTS/G 4 Njoku has struggled so far this season with Jacoby Brissett, and Njoku hasn't benefited from being the second-best pass catcher on the team behind Amari Cooper. In two games, Njoku only has six targets, and he's finished with four catches for 39 yards and no touchdowns. I don't expect things to improve for Njoku this week against the Steelers, and he's not worth starting in the majority of leagues. Evan Engram TE JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 21st PROJ PTS 8.8 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 12 REYDS 74 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.2 Engram played well in Week 2 against the Colts with eight targets, and he finished with seven catches for 46 yards for 11 PPR points. I'd be hesitant to trust him against the Chargers though, and they just limited Travis Kelce and Darren Waller to nine catches for 130 yards and no touchdowns in the first two games of the year. Engram is only worth starting in deeper leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS TE 8th PROJ PTS 8.5 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 5 REYDS 42 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.6 Gesicki scored in Week 2 against the Ravens and finished with four catches for 41 yards on four targets. But I'm not convinced he's back to being a weekly starter in the majority of leagues. The Ravens secondary was beat up in that game, and Tua Tagovailoa attempted 50 passes, which isn't going to be the norm. Buffalo is annually among the better teams at defending tight ends, and Gesicki has one touchdown in his past five meetings with the Bills. In four other games over that span, Gesicki has failed to top 50 receiving yards.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

DST to Start

Chargers (vs. JAC)

The Chargers defense played well in limiting the Chargers to 21 points in Week 2, and Los Angeles could have had multiple interceptions against Patrick Mahomes in that matchup. The previous week against the Raiders, the Chargers got three interceptions against Derek Carr, along with six sacks. The Chargers DST has the chance for a big week and could be the No. 1 DST in this scoring period.

Sleepers

Cowboys (at NYG)

Saints (at CAR)

Browns (vs. PIT)

DST to Sit

Broncos (vs. SF)

Through two games against mediocre offenses in Seattle and Houston, the Broncos DST has underwhelmed. While the defense has only allowed 26 points over that span, Denver has just five sacks and one turnover. Being at home against the 49ers could help, but this is the best offense the Broncos have faced this year. The Broncos DST is a low-end starting option in most leagues for Week 3.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Kicker to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Greg Joseph K MIN Minnesota • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET MIN -6 O/U 53.5 OPP VS K 11th PROJ PTS 9.2 K RNK 3rd Greg Joseph struggled in Week 2 along with the rest of the Vikings and scored just one Fantasy point, but he should rebound this week against the Lions. In two games against Detroit last year, Joseph made seven field goals on eight attempts, along with one PAT. He should get plenty of scoring chances in this matchup and make up for his lack of production in Week 2.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Dustin Hopkins K LAC L.A. Chargers • #6

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC LAC -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS K 2nd PROJ PTS 7.9 K RNK 7th Younghoe Koo K ATL Atlanta • #7

Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -2 O/U 42 OPP VS K 27th PROJ PTS 7.8 K RNK 8th Robbie Gould K SF San Francisco • #9

Age: 39 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN SF -1.5 O/U 45 OPP VS K 18th PROJ PTS 7.6 K RNK 13th