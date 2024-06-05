Gibbens (back) was spotted participating in Titans' minicamp Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Gibbens missed the final three games of the Titans' 2023 campaign due to a back injury, but it now seems as if he's moved past the issue. The 25-year-old linebacker out of Minnesota racked up 95 total tackles, including 1.0 sack and an additional two tackles for loss, in 14 games last year. He's expected to remain on of Tennessee's top middle linebackers heading into the 2024 NFL season.