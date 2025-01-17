Neighbours posted a power-play assist, two shots on goal, three hits and three blocked shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over Calgary.

Neighbours was questionable due to an upper-body injury for this contest, but he was able to suit up without missing time. The 22-year-old winger set up a Brayden Schenn tally in the second period, ending a three-game slump for Neighbours. For the season, Neighbours has 22 points (seven on the power play), 82 shots on net, 109 hits, 35 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 46 appearances.