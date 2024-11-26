Faulk's point drought reached 15 games in Monday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Faulk is minus-10 with 39 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and 14 hits in that span. It's a bit of a bizarre drought -- he started the campaign with five points over eight outings. Faulk hasn't lost his top-four role or power-play spot, averaging 23:21 of ice time per game, including 2:24 with the man advantage. The non-scoring production has softened the blow of the slump, but fantasy managers may want to turn to a hotter hand to fill out their defensive depth.