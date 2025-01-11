Guhle logged an assist, one shot on net, three blocks and four hits in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals.

Guhle out-battled two Washington skaters along the boards in the offensive zone, which led to Cole Caufield's goal that tied the game at 1-1 early in the second period. Typically not a prolific producer of offense, Guhle has four points (one goal, three assists) over the last seven outings. Any offense the defenseman provides is value-added for Montreal; his most significant contributions come on the back end. He has 13 blocked shots over the last three games and ranks second on the club with 85 blocks.