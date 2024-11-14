Strome scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Strome had gone four games without a goal, but he racked up six assists in that span. He's played provider for Alex Ovechkin on the top line this year, leading to a resurgent start to the campaign for both players. Strome is up to five goals, 23 points, 26 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 15 appearances. Barring a brutal slump, Strome looks set to reset his career high in points after producing 67 points in 82 regular-season outings in 2023-24.