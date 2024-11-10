Wilson notched two assists, two shots on goal, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Blues.

Wilson hasn't scored in five games, but he's logged four assists and 14 hits in that span. The power winger is up to six goals, six helpers, 33 shots on net, 43 hits, 17 blocked shots, 11 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 14 appearances. While he's not on the top line this season, Wilson has gelled with Pierre-Luc Dubois and Connor McMichael on the second line to give the Capitals' offense some depth and dynamism.