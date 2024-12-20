Allen stopped 16 of 19 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets, with Columbus' last goal coming into an empty net.

New Jersey outshot the home squad 42-20 on the night, but the Devils' offense couldn't solve Elvis Merzlikins until late in the third period, at which point they were already down 3-0. Allen has lost three straight starts, giving up 12 goals on only 74 shots (.838 save percentage) during that span, and his last win came back on Nov. 23. The 34-year-old is on the last year of his current contract, and if he continues to struggle the Devils may look to the trade market for a new backup to Jacob Markstrom.