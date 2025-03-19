Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Wednesday that Allen will start Saturday's home game against the Senators, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Allen and Jacob Markstrom have alternated starts in recent weeks, and that trend will continue over the next few games, as Markstrom will be between the pipes at home against the Flames on Thursday before Allen tends the twine against Ottawa. Allen has been sharp over his last three outings, going 3-0-0 with a 1.33 GAA and .961 save percentage during that time.