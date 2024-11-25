McTavish (upper body) will be activated from injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup versus Seattle on Monday, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Following his six-game absence, McTavish could occupy a bottom-six role and a spot on the power-play unit versus the Kraken. He had two goals and three helpers in five outings before getting hurt. McTavish has two tallies, eight points, 23 shots on net, eight blocked shots and nine hits through 13 appearances this season. His return could bump Jansen Harkins from the lineup.