Zellweger scored a power-play goal on five shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Canucks.

Zellweger tallied at 5:35 of the first period, but the Canucks had the rest of the goals in the game. While he hasn't been lighting up the scoresheet, Zellweger has done alright in a top-four role with power-play time. He's up to two goals, two assists, 28 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 11 appearances. The 21-year-old has earned two of his points on the power play, and he remains a decent option for fantasy managers in deeper formats who need some scoring potential on the blue line.