Maccelli scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Maccelli is known for his playmaking, but he showed off his wrist shot after snapping one past Joel Hofer in the middle frame of Thursday's victory. Maccelli has three goals over his last five games, but no assists during that span. Given his current pace, it will be challenging for the left-shot winger to surpass his career-high 57 points that he garnered in 2023-24. Maccelli is up to three goals, four assists and a minus-1 rating through 14 games.