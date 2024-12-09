Stephenson posted two helpers in 19:52 of ice time Sunday in a 7-5 win over the Rangers.

Stephenson registered the primary assist on Oliver Bjorkstrand's power-play marker in the second period, and he added the secondary helper on Vince Dunn's goal in the final frame to give Seattle a 5-3 lead. Stephenson has been productive as a playmaker lately with five helpers over his last five games, but he's only scored once since Oct. 19. The left-shot center has only put 25 shots on goal through 28 games, so he'll be hard-pressed to match the 16 goals he's deposited in each of the last two seasons. Overall, the 30-year-old Stephenson is at two goals, 17 assists and a minus-10 rating.