Daccord stopped 26 of 28 shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Daccord is in for a heavy workload at least up to the 4 Nations Face-Off following the Kraken's decision to waive and demote Philipp Grubauer. The 28-year-old Daccord has been up to the challenge -- he's gone 6-3-0 over his last 11 outings while allowing just 23 goals in that span. For the season, he's one win shy of his career high (19), clocking in at 18-12-2 with a 2.43 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 34 appearances. Ales Stezka is serving in a backup role, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Daccord start each of the next four games since the Kraken don't have any back-to-backs on the docket prior to the league's pause in February.