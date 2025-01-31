Henrique notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Henrique logged four goals, one assist, 16 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and 13 hits over 14 appearances in January. Playing in a third-line role behind superstar centers in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl has left little more than scraps on offense for Henrique and other bottom-six forwards in Edmonton. Henrique has 15 points, 73 shots, 51 blocks, 37 hits and a plus-4 rating across 51 outings this season.