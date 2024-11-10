Draisaitl scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Canucks.

Draisaitl reached the 10-goal mark at 2:48 of the first period and later added a helper on Viktor Arvidsson's tally in the second. Prior to Saturday, Draisaitl had been held off the scoresheet in consecutive games for the first time this year. He has 18 points, 38 shots on net, 10 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 15 appearances. The 29-year-old will share the bulk of the scoring duties with Connor McDavid, who returned to action Thursday after missing just a week with an ankle that was expected to have kept him out for 2-3 weeks.