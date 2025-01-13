Pettersson notched an assist, four hits and three blocked shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Lightning.
Pettersson has three helpers and a plus-3 rating over his last three contests. The 28-year-old doesn't look to have lost a step since returning from a six-game absence due to a lower-body injury. The blueliner continues to provide modest offense and strong physicality in a top-four role. He has 16 points, 37 shots on net, 47 hits, 70 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 39 appearances.
