Pettersson logged an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.
Pettersson snapped a four-game dry spell on offense, his longest drought of the campaign so far, when he set up Noel Acciari's empty-net tally. The 28-year-old Pettersson is up to seven points, 13 shots on net, 25 blocked shots, 14 hits, 15 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 16 contests. He's no stranger to putting up big numbers in non-scoring areas, but his pace on offense puts him on the fringe of fantasy rosters in standard formats.
