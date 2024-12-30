Copp tallied an assist and a plus-2 rating during Sunday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.
Copp has managed to notch two goals and six points in his last nine games despite being held off the scoresheet for the straight outings prior to Sunday's contribution. The 30-year-old Michigan native is currently centering Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat on the second line which could make him a worthwhile fantasy asset for those in deeper formats - although an absence of power-play time limits his overall upside.
More News
-
Red Wings' Andrew Copp: Nabs helper Friday•
-
Red Wings' Andrew Copp: Snaps drought with two-goal effort•
-
Red Wings' Andrew Copp: Generates assist in win•
-
Red Wings' Andrew Copp: Pots empty-netter Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Andrew Copp: One and one in loss•
-
Red Wings' Andrew Copp: Collects assist Thursday•