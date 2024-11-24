Toffoli logged an assist, six shots on goal and four hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

Toffoli set up a Luke Kunin tally in the second period. Those two forwards have been centered by Alexander Wennberg in recent contests, making for a veteran trio to absorb tougher minutes while freeing up Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith for easier assignments. Toffoli has three goals and two assists over his last six games, though it was his four-game slump earlier in November that apparently cost him a top-line role for now. The 32-year-old winger remains fairly productive with nine goals, seven helpers, 72 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-8 rating through 23 appearances.