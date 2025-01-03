Askarov stopped 24 of 25 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Lightning.
Askarov wasn't tested too much, but he still pulled off quite the feat in quieting one of the league's best offenses. This was Askarov's first win since he was called up to cover the absence of Vitek Vanecek (face). For the season, Askarov is 2-2-2 with a 2.35 GAA and a .921 save percentage over six outings. The 22-year-old should continue to push Alexandar Georgiev for playing time, though another tough matchup awaits in Saturday's matinee home game versus the Devils.
More News
-
Sharks' Yaroslav Askarov: First off ice Thursday•
-
Sharks' Yaroslav Askarov: Falls to Flames•
-
Sharks' Yaroslav Askarov: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Sharks' Yaroslav Askarov: Stumbles in second period•
-
Sharks' Yaroslav Askarov: Set to start against Vancouver•
-
Sharks' Yaroslav Askarov: Strong game despite Oil slick•