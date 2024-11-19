Lindell scored a goal in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.

Lindell didn't open his points tally until Oct. 26, when he recorded an assist in a 4-2 win over Chicago, but he's been very consistent since then. Across his last nine games, the 30-year-old veteran has two goals and six assists, as well as 14 shots, five blocks and 11 blocked shots. Lindell is expected to remain in the Stars' top defensive pairing alongside Miro Heiskanen, especially if he continues to produce as he has over the last three weeks.