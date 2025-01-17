Faber (upper body) will be in the lineup to face the Predators on Saturday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Faber returned following a four-game stint on the shelf due to his upper-body injury. Prior to his absence, the 22-year-old Minnesota native was stuck in a five-game goal drought during which he registered one assist, eight shots and seven blocks. In addition to retaking his top-pairing assignment, Faber figures to link up with the No. 1 power-play unit, a role that has seen him record seven of his 20 points this year with the man advantage.