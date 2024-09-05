Richard Aspinwall, who served as the defensive coordinator for the Apalachee High School football team, was among four people killed on Wednesday in a mass shooting that took place at the Georgia high school.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that Aspinwall, 39, was one of the victims. Aspinwall was listed as the football's team coordinator, and he previously served as a teacher and coach at Mountain View High School in nearby Lawrenceville, Georgia.

"As our community, school, and football program begins the mourning process we are so grateful for the outpouring of support," the Apalachee football team posted on its X account. "To our beloved defensive coordinator Ricky Aspinwall, we will carry you heavy in our hearts. We love you Coach A!!!"

The school held a candlelight vigil on Wednesday, mourning Aspinal as well as another teacher and a pair of students.

Aspinwall, 53-year-old math teacher Christina Irimie, and 14-year-old students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo were killed when shots were fired inside of the high school on Wednesday morning. According to the GBI, Colt Gray, 14, was eventually corralled by law enforcement officials. Gray was arrested and will be charged with murder for the shooting deaths.

Nine additional people were injured in the shooting and were taken to local hospitals.