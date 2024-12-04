SailGP announced an extension of its U.S. television agreement with CBS Sports on Wednesday, with a record 54 hours of coverage of the Rolex SailGP Championship set to air across CBS Sports platforms during the 2025 season. The first race of the new agreement airs this Saturday when CBS broadcasts the Dubai Sail Grand Prix at 2 p.m. ET.

Billed as "the world's most exciting racing on water" and downstream from racing series on solid ground such as Formula 1, SailGP was founded in 2019 by Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and world champion yachtsman Sir Russell Coutts, and it has since grown into one of the world's preeminent sailing competitions. The sport's growth now continues with the renewal of its agreement with CBS Sports as well as the debut of the sport's largest fleet ever of F50 foiling catamarans.

"We are thrilled to make history with the largest-ever U.S. broadcast deal for SailGP as the appetite for the most exciting racing on water continues to grow in the U.S. market," Coutts said in a statement. "Coming off record-breaking audience figures from last season, CBS Sports' expanded commitment to our league provides another proof point that SailGP is one of the world's fastest growing sports and entertainment properties."

"SailGP is high-octane, dynamic racing against the backdrop of the world's most beautiful vistas," said Greg Trager, CBS Sports' vice president of Programming. "They have a growing fanbase and we look forward to welcoming them back for another exciting season."

The 2025 SailGP schedule features three race weekends in the United States in key markets including Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York. The series will also race in Great Britain, Australia, Germany, Italy, and other countries around the world.

SailGP 2025 season schedule

Nov. 23-24, 2024 -- Dubai Sail Grand Prix

Jan. 17-18 -- New Zealand Sail Grand Prix Auckland

Feb. 7-8 -- Australia Sail Grand Prix Sydney

Mar. 15-16 -- Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix

Mar. 22-23 -- San Francisco Sail Grand Prix

May 3-4 -- Rio Sail Grand Prix

Jun. 7-8 -- New York Sail Grand Prix

Jul. 19-20 -- Great Britain Sail Grand Prix Portsmouth

Aug. 16-17 -- Germany Sail Grand Prix Sassnitz

Sept. 6-7 -- Italy Sail Grand Prix Taranto

Sept. 20-21 -- Switzerland Sail Grand Prix Geneva

Oct. 4-5 -- Spain Sail Grand Prix Andalucia-Cadiz

Nov. 7-8 -- Middle Eastern Sail Grand Prix

Nov. 29-30 -- Grand Final Abu Dhabi