Rhys Hoskins, Brewers bid to slam Rangers in rematch

The Milwaukee Brewers will look to continue their hot play at home on Tuesday night when they play the second contest of their three-game series against the Texas Rangers.

Milwaukee right-hander Bryse Wilson (4-3, 4.24 ERA) will take the mound against left-hander Andrew Heaney (2-8, 4.21).

Rhys Hoskins hit a grand slam in the sixth inning to help the Brewers rally for a 6-3 victory Monday in the series opener. Hoskins' first homer since June 3 came off Jacob Latz, who had not allowed a run in his previous eight appearances.

Latz entered the game with one aboard in the sixth and then walked the first two hitters. Hoskins followed with his 11th home run to give Milwaukee a 5-3 lead.

Trevor Megill tossed a scoreless ninth for his 16th save in 17 chances. Megill has converted all eight save opportunities in June, allowing one earned run in 10 1/3 innings for an 0.87 ERA in 11 appearances this month.

The Brewers stole three bases in the opener, giving them a major-league-leading 110 for the season.

Milwaukee is 18-5 in its last 23 home games after a 5-7 start. The Brewers have won four straight against Texas, including a three-games sweep last season, and six of the last seven meetings dating to 2019.

Wilson will make his 10th start in 19 appearances. He is 0-2 with a 4.75 ERA as a starter and 4-1 with a 3.42 ERA in relief.

Wilson started his last time out, allowing five runs -- three via homers -- in 4 2/3 innings in a no-decision against the San Diego Padres on Thursday.

"We walked the leadoff hitter to open the game, four pitches, that scored. We gave up two 0-2 home runs, unusual, back-to-back. Never seen that before," Brewers manager Pat Murphy said after Wilson's most recent start.

In four June outings, including two starts, Wilson is 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA, allowing 15 runs on 22 hits in 20 innings. He worked two-thirds of an inning last August in relief in his lone career appearance against Texas.

The Rangers have lost four straight on the road and 14 of their last 19 games away from home.

Heaney, whose last victory was June 2, has received two or fewer runs in support in eight of his last 10 starts.

In his most recent outing, he allowed three runs and struck out nine in six innings Wednesday in a no-decision against the New York Mets.

"Andrew, what a great job he did," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said after the outing. "One mistake, there. But he had really good stuff. Did a nice job. A good come-from-behind win."

Heaney is 1-1 with a 5.02 ERA in three career starts vs. Milwaukee.

Adolis Garcia opened the sixth inning with his 14th homer to give Texas a 3-1 lead in the series opener. It was just his second home run in his last 26 games after he hit 12 in his first 48 games.

