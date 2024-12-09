This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

JUAN SOTO AND THE NEW YORK METS

Juan Soto is a very, very rich man, and the Mets are a very, very happy franchise. Soto and the Mets agreed on a 15-year, $765 million deal late Sunday night, marking the largest contract in MLB history.

Soto easily cleared Shohei Ohtani 's $700 million deal from last offseason. Before Ohtani, the largest contract in the sport's history was Mike Trout 's $426.5 million extension.

's $700 million deal from last offseason. Before Ohtani, the largest contract in the sport's history was 's $426.5 million extension. Soto's contract reportedly includes an opt out after five seasons, a $75 million signing bonus and no deferrals. Here are the key details.

The Mets beat out the Yankees most notably, but also the Red Sox, Blue Jays and Dodgers. The Yankees reportedly offered 16 years and $760 million, but as Matt Snyder writes, it's more complicated than that.

It's not hard to see why Soto was so expensive and so sought after. Even at 26, he's already considered a future Hall of Famer.

He's coming off his best season of his career, slashing .288/.419/.569 with a career-high 41 home runs and a career-high 7.9 WAR for the Yankees.

He walked more than he struck out for the fifth straight season.

Soto has five top-10 MVP finishes, five Silver Sluggers, four All-Star Games and a World Series title to his name. Reminder: He's 26.

Here's R.J. Anderson's full scouting report.

R.J. also has winners and losers from this deal, and how could Soto, the Mets and team owner Steve Cohen be anything but winners?

Anderson: "Soto's presence near the top of the Mets order will create more run-scoring chances in multiple respects. Foremost, he's quite capable of plating himself by launching 30-plus home runs a season. There's also the cascading effects that come with having a constant on-base threat in tow -- not only by giving his teammates more opportunities to bat with a runner on base, but also by wearing down pitchers with lengthy, disciplined at-bats that can reveal more about a pitcher's approach. You needn't look further than Soto's impact on the Yankees lineup last season to see how an elite bat can alter fortunes."

Here's more:

THE NEW YORK YANKEES

Yankees fans are probably a combination of incredulous, angry and distraught. And they should be. Mike Axisa says Soto choosing their Subway Series rival is a damning indictment of MLB's foremost organization.

Axisa: "The Yankees have gradually whittled away at their image and have gone from baseball's biggest and most popular franchise to just a regular old big-market team. They spend a lot of money, sure, and I'm certain they'll sign a few free agents in response to letting Soto walk, but the Yankees don't dominate baseball anymore. They're very good, infrequently elite, and regularly a runner-up. ... The Yankees will sign other players and talk about building a more balanced team, but that won't replace Soto. They valued him at 16 years and $760 million. They obviously know he's a franchise player. Now he's the Mets' franchise player."

🏈 College Football Playoff set after conference championship weekend



Conference championship Saturday provided plenty of drama for college football's version of Selection Sunday, and after months of debating, wondering and questioning what the first 12-team College Football Playoff would look like, we have our answer.

The first round looks like this:

BYES: No. 1 Oregon, No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Boise State, No. 4 Arizona State

(12) Clemson at (5) Texas

(9) Tennessee at (8) Ohio State

(11) SMU at (6) Penn State



(10) Indiana at (7) Notre Dame

Here's the full CFP schedule.

How did we get here? Well, that's a whole 'nother story. I know everyone wants to talk Playoff, but conference titles matter, too.

Now that we're caught up, let's assess:

No matter if it's two teams, four teams or 12 teams competing for a championship, there will always be teams feeling the burn of being so close yet so far. And this year, that distinction belongs to Alabama and Miami. The Crimson Tide and Hurricanes were the first two teams out, ranked 11th and 13th, respectively. (Remember, the top five-ranked conference champions get automatic bids, meaning 12th-ranked Arizona State and 16th-ranked Clemson got in as conference champs despite being ranked lower.)

Alabama vs. SMU seemed to be the critical decision, especially after committee chair Warde Manuel said last week that it was "possible" the Mustangs would be left out if they lost the ACC Championship Game.

Yes, it's a hard pill to swallow for the 11th-ranked team to not make a 12-team playoff, and Will says Alabama feels the most pain of all.

🏈 Rams top Bills despite Josh Allen's record-setting outing

He had three touchdowns passing, three touchdowns rushing, became one of two players to ever do it ... and lost.

Josh Allen's historic game wasn't enough as the Bills fell to the Rams 44-42 in one of the best games of the season. Allen joined Hall of Famer Otto Graham as the only players with three touchdowns through the air and three on the ground. But Graham did it in the 1954 NFL Championship, a dozen years before the Super Bowl even started.

Allen legitimately looks superhuman out there. He glides past linemen and linebackers, blasts through defensive backs and fires laser beams all over. I just sat and smiled watching this game. Sometimes you have to simply appreciate the absurd things these people do.

Of course, the Rams are the ones smiling most after this result. This is a marvelous win for a team that's now 7-6 and very much in playoff contention. Matthew Stafford threw for 320 yards and two scores, and Kyren Williams scored two touchdowns rushing. Puka Nacua had 162 yards receiving, a touchdown catch, a touchdown run and multiple catches that didn't look humanly possible. It was going to take something incredible to beat Allen, and the Rams produced just that.

🏈 Football Five



