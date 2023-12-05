There's only two events left on the UFC calendar in 2023. After a year of massive upsets and events, the promotion returns home to Las Vegas for a pair of events, one at the Apex facility and one at T-Mobile Arena.

First, a pair of bantamweights meet in the main event on Saturday when Song Yadong takes on Chris Gutierrez. The original hope was for Yadong to battle former champion Petr Yan in a main event emanating from Shanghai. But with the change in main event, UFC opted to bring the card back to the Apex.

The company then hosts UFC 296 at the T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 16, sticking to its tradition of closing out the pay-per-view calendar in Las Vegas. A pair of title fights top the card: welterweight champion Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington and flyweight champ Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval. UFC president Dana White also announced title fights for the first three pay-per-views of 2024.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2023. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule