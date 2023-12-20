The knockout is a peculiar thing. A brutal and cruel fate to the uninitiated, but artistic and exhilarating to those who appreciate it. Mixed martial artists painted the canvas with enough bodies to fill a gallery in 2023.

MMA fighters found no shortage of ways to deliver brilliant violence this year. Elbows, knees, punches, kicks, spins and slams were all used with devastating effect. Israel Adesanya's KO of Alex Pereira was as cathartic as any moment in UFC history. Josh Emmett's demolition of Bryce Mitchell is one of the scariest displays of punching power ever witnessed in MMA.

It was a competitive field for this year's KO of the Year nominations. Finishes from January through to the final UFC card of 2023 were in contention with nominees representing UFC, Bellator and PFL.

Our panel of CBS Sports experts sat down to have their vote for which KOs deserve the most replays. Let's take a look at the final results.

Winner: Israel Adesanya def. Alex Pereira, UFC 287

A Knockout of the Year isn't determined strictly by aesthetics. Visual appeal plays a big role in awarding a finish but factors like opponent quality, stakes and staying power matter, too. Adesanya's stoppage of Pereira was the amalgamation of those determinants. "The Last Stylebender" had his back against the wall at UFC 287, quite literally. It was a similar position to the one he was in moments before being knocked out by Pereira the November prior. Adesanya covered up under a barrage of strikes and was seemingly in peril. Suddenly, Adesanya dazed Pereira with a counter right hook. A follow-up combination bounced Pereira's head off the mat. Having finally taken down his elusive prey, Adesanya launched three invisible arrows into the fallen beast.

The victory was like waking up from a fever dream. Pereira had defeated Adesanya in three prior meetings across MMA and kickboxing. "Poaton" is still the only person to KO Adesanya and he's done it in both sports. Adesanya's victory was a brave lesson in perseverance.

"I hope every one of you behind the screens or in this arena can feel this level of happiness, just one time in your life," Adesanya said during his post-fight interview. "I hope all of you can feel how f---ing happy I am, just one time in your life. But guess what, you will never feel this level of happiness if you don't go for something in your own life -- when they knock you down, when they try to shit on you, when they talk shit about you, and try and put their foot on your neck.

"If you stay down, you will never ever get that result. Fortify your mind and feel this level of happiness and let's rise. One time your life, but I'm blessed to be able to feel that, again and again and again and again and again!"

Adesanya knocked out combat sport's most destructive striker -- Pereira would later become the only two-division UFC and Glory Kickboxing champion -- overcame a seemingly insurmountable obstacle and reclaimed his middleweight title in an all-time memorable showing. Its recognition from a strictly aesthetic perspective is contestable but, in totality, it's an instance classic.

Honorable mentions

Josh Emmett def. Bryce Mitchell, UFC 296

If there was a category for "Scariest KO of the Year," Emmett's vaporization of Mitchell would be an uncontested top pick. Emmett's reputation as featherweight's hardest hitter has long been documented, but it had been years since we've seen it on display. Emmett entered UFC 296 as a betting underdog against short-notice replacement Mitchell. He didn't fight like an underdog. Emmett found the button early, uncorking an overhand right that melted Mitchell into a puddle. Emmett had the restraint to not follow-up and thank goodness he did. It was a scary sight post-fight as Mitchell shook and convulsed on the ground. Fortunately, Mitchell recovered and later thanked Emmett for dealing additional damage. "It probably would've killed me," Mitchell said on social media.

Justin Gaethje def. Dustin Poirier, UFC 291



Your mileage will vary on the ceremonial BMF championship, but Gaethje represents it like no other. The man averages one post-fight bonus across his 12 UFC fights. How many fighters can say they've won Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night in the same evening, twice? Gaethje had to settle for just one performance bonus on July 29, but what a performance it was. Gaethje and Poirier reunited in the main event of UFC 291, a sequel to what some publications deemed the 2019 Fight of the Year. Gaethje introduced the world to a substance harder than diamond, his head kicks. Gaethje cracked Poirier with a heavy kick that shut down Poirier despite partially blocking the blow. It was Poirier's first KO loss in a seven-year run that saw him face quality strikers like Conor McGregor (twice), Dan Hooker, Max Holloway, Gaethje, Anthony Pettis and Eddie Alvarez. One tremendous blow cemented Gaethje as the BMF champion, avenged his prior loss to Poirier and made him a viable contender for the UFC lightweight title.

Lorenz Larkin def. Mukhamed Berkhamov, Bellator 290



Larkin knows how to produce a flashy finish. He's been doing it his entire career. On Feb. 4, Larkin harkened back to his 2009 professional debut by unleashing a highlight reel one-shot elbow KO. Larkin latched onto Berkhamov's crown with one hand and drilled him with an elbow to the temple. It's a rare treat -- well, for everyone but the recipient -- when a fighter does the chicken dance or hits the mat like a sack of potatoes. Larkin somehow accomplished both with one perfect strike. Larkin walked off and the crowd went wild. Picture perfect stuff.

Others receiving votes: Ismael Bonfim def. Terrance McKinney (UFC 283), Rinya Nakamura def. Toshiomi Kazama (UFC Fight Night), Sadibou Sy def. Shane Mitchell (PFL 6, 2023 season)