For the first time in a long time, it feels like Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is happening. Chandler confirmed McGregor's timeline for a summer UFC return and said he's received official confirmation.

"I've got the official announcement, it's happening this summer," Chandler told TMZ Sports on Friday. "I can't tell you the actual date, but it's happening this summer.

"The official status is we have an agreement. We are fighting this summer. We'll let the court of public opinion speculate on what the date is but it's definitely this summer. We're giving you a window that we're going to be fighting in. But yes, it's always been Conor and I."

McGregor and Chandler have been trying to keep the spark alive for a fight that has gotten stale. Both parties finally being on the same page about a timetable is the most promising sign fans have had since the fight was first proposed last year. UFC president Dana White teased the matchup in February 2023 while promoting "The Ultimate Fighter" season 31. McGregor claimed earlier this year the fight would take place at UFC International Fight Week on June 29, which would align with UFC 303. White subsequently denied that it would take place that weekend.

McGregor, while doing the media rounds for his new movie "Road House" this week, also said that the fight would take place this summer.

"The call has been made and we're a go," McGregor said on "The MMA Hour."

"This means this summer, the Mac is back. So with I'm happy with my time I've got in the lead-up to it, I'm happy with where I'm at, and everything just works out in God's name. And I'm ecstatic where I'm at. I've got great news the other day."

Both fighters have had their careers on ice since the fight was first proposed. McGregor hasn't been seen in the Octagon since suffering a leg injury in his trilogy loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. Chandler is also coming off a loss to Poirier at UFC 281 in November 2022.