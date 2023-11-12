An anticipated chess match between two dynamic submission specialists quickly dissolved into a fast, wild striking affair. Diego Lopes kicked off UFC 295's main card with a bang, stopping Pat Sabatini in a matter of minutes at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday.

Two talented grapplers can sometimes negate each other's primary weapons, leading to a stand-up battle. Flashes of that were seen in the brief pay-per-view opener. Sabatini opened with long distance kicks but Lopes caught him in close. Sabatini tried to employ offensive wrestling, but Lopes shook him off before landing a tide-turning blow. Lopes swarmed Sabatini with punches, dropped him against the fence and finished him with ground-and-pound in under two minutes.

Lopes improved to 23-6 as a professional mixed martial arts fighter. He impressed in a losing effort against ranked UFC fighter Movsar Evloev in his debut before delivering consecutive first-round stoppage wins against Gavin Tucker and Sabatini. Sabatini (18-5) dropped to 6-2 in the UFC.

Lopes looked to be a very impressive prospect in the featherweight division and could be ready to test himself against fighters ranked in the UFC's official featherweight top 15.