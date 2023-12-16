The UFC's final event of 2023 is closing in. The promotion returns to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday for UFC 296's championship doubleheader featuring Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington and Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval.

Tensions are high between UFC welterweight champion Edwards and challenger Covington in the aftermath of this week's pre-fight press conference. Edwards makes the second defense of his title after coming out ahead in a trilogy against former champ Kamaru Usman. Covington fights for the first time in 21 months since rag-dolling Jorge Masvidal in a five-round main event.

New UFC flyweight champion Pantoja is coming off a Fight of the Year contender against Brandon Moreno, a fight he won via split decision. Royval enters Saturday on a three-fight winning streak and looks to avenge his last professional loss, a second-round submission to Pantoja.

Below is all the information you need to catch UFC 296 on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 296 prelims

Date: Dec. 16 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Time: 8 p.m. ET (6 p.m. ET for early prelims)

Channel: ESPN

How to watch UFC 296 main card

Date: Dec. 16 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $79.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 295 main fight card and betting odds.

UFC 296 main card, odds