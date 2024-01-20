It's time to settle some bad blood. Or maybe, for a new found friendship to kick off? UFC 297 is set for Saturday night in Toronto with middleweight champion Sean Strickland kicking off his reign against Dricus du Plessis.

The two engaged in a bitter back and forth at the initial press conference in December. But as the fight has drawn nearer, a change in tone has occurred. Strickland and Du Plessis noted at media day that the two spoke over social media and agreed to not mention Strickland's upbringing anymore in the buildup. Now, the two have said that they will simply bring war to each other when the Octagon door closes on Saturday night.

The co-main event sees another title fight when Raquel Pennington battles Mayra Bueno Silva for the vacant women's bantamweight crown. The championship has been unoccupied since Amanda Nunes announced her retirement last year following a title defense win over Irene Aldana.

Below is all the information you need to catch UFC 297 on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 297 prelims

Date: Jan. 20 | Location: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto

Time: 8 p.m. ET (6 p.m. ET for early prelims)

Channel: ESPN

How to watch UFC 297 main card

Date: Jan. 20 | Location: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $79.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 297 main fight card and betting odds.

UFC 297 main card, odds