UFC 298 is looking like the first great UFC pay-per-view of the year. UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defends his title against a hungry contender in Ilia Topuria in Anaheim, California on Saturday on a main card that features two former champions and other rising contenders.

Volkanovski vs. Topuria is nearly a pick'em. It's surprising at a glance considering Volkanovski's dominant reign as featherweight champion. But there are a litany of things working against the Aussie, including age and a knockout loss in October against Islam Makhachev. Volkanovski has leaned into the concerns about being physically past his prime, attending the UFC 298 press conference dressed as an old man. An all-time great champion vs. a dangerous rising contender makes for a spectacular main event.

"[I see myself] as one of the greatest in the featherweight division," Topuria said during Wednesday's UFC 298 media day. "They are going to remember me, too, as they remember Jose Aldo, Conor McGregor and Alex Volkanovski. I'm going to put myself in that book."

The undercard features some fun matchups that should have fans buzzing ahead of this epic title clash. A former champion and a former title challenger meet in the co-main event when Robert Whittaker takes on Paulo Costa in the co-main event. Rising welterweight contenders Ian Machado Garry and Geoff Neal should deliver the violence. Another former champion is set for the main card when Henry Cejudo takes on red-hot contender Merab Dvalishvili. And middleweights open the main card when Anthony Hernandez takes on Roman Kopylov.

Below is all the information you need to catch UFC 298 on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 298 prelims

Date: Feb. 17 | Location: Honda Center-- Anaheim, California

Time: 8 p.m. ET (6 p.m. ET for early prelims)

Channel: ESPN

How to watch UFC 298 main card

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $79.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 298 main fight card and betting odds.

UFC 298 main card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Alexander Volkanovski (c) -125 Ilia Topuria +105 Featherweight title Robert Whittaker -250 Paulo Costa +205 Middleweight Ian Machado Garry -230 Geoff Neal +190 Welterweights Merab Dvalishvili -230 Henry Cejudo +190 Bantamweights Anthony Hernandez -250 Roman Kopylov +205 Welterweights

