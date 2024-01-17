UFC 300 is getting another five-round fight. Justin Gaethje will defend his BMF championship against Max Holloway in a lightweight tilt at the landmark event in Las Vegas.

Gaethje vs. Holloway was announced on Tuesday night by UFC president Dana White. Their five-round fight marks the first time the ceremonial BMF title will be defended. The belt was created as a one-off for Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz at UFC 244 in 2019 and later reintroduced when Gaethje knocked out Poirier last July at UFC 291. Holloway had publicly campaigned for the BMF fight but Gaethje preferred to wait for a UFC lightweight title shot. Holloway has not lost to a fighter other than featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski since 2019, when he last moved to lightweight in a failed bid for the interim title against Poirier.

Additionally, White announced the veterans Jim Miller and Bobby Green would square off at the event. Miller had pushed hard for a fight at UFC 300. Miller is the record holder for most wins (26) and most fights (43) in UFC history. He defeated Gabriel Benitez at UFC Fight Night on Saturday and asked for a quick turnaround. Miller, 40, has remarkably won five of his last six fights. If the fight does indeed take place, Miller will have the unique distinction of fight at UFC 100, 200 and 300. He will fight a fellow veteran in Green, who is coming off a knockout loss to Jalin Turner that snapped his three-fight undefeated streak.