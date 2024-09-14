UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley will try to defend his title against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306 on Saturday night at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dvalishvili last fought in February, while O'Malley is coming off a decision win at UFC 299 in March. O'Malley is the -125 favorite (risk $125 to win $100) in the UFC 306 odds, as he aims to defend his title.

Saturday's main card begins at 10 p.m. ET, while the prelims begin at 8 p.m. ET. Other bouts on the card include Alexa Grasso (-140) vs. Valetina Shevchenko (+118) in a flyweight showdown and Brian Ortega (+160) vs. Diego Lopes (-190) in the featherweight division. Before making any UFC 306 picks or entering any UFC prop bets on sites like PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy, or Sleeper Fantasy, make sure you see the MMA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Daniel Vithlani.

Vithlani made his SportsLine debut in January 2023 and swept the main card for UFC 283 with a 5-0 record and has been a consistent winner ever since. Over the past 13 UFC pay-per-view events, Vithlani has gone 10-6 on main-card picks and his selections in that span have netted his followers a profit of more than $1,200.

His highlights include predicting an upset for Sean O'Malley (+210) against Aljamain Sterling (-250) at UFC 292 as part of a 4-1 main card and his UFC 299 winners included underdog selections on Poirier (+190) against Saint Denis (-230) and Michael Page (+110) against Kevin Holland (-130). Anyone who has followed him has seen massive returns.

UFC 306: O'Malley vs. Dvalishvili preview

O'Malley is looking to continue piling up the wins as he defends his title on Saturday. He squared off against Aljamain Sterling for the UFC Bantamweight Championship in Aug, 2023, and seeks to keep the momentum going. O'Malley is 18-1 and is able to show so many different looks.

He can piece together an impressive striking game. The 29-year-old can attack from both stances and finds a way to get his opponents to lower their hands so he can strike. O'Malley has 12 KOs, nine first-round finishes and one submission win.

As for Dvalishvili, he can do so many different things to keep his opponents off-balance. The 33-year-old likes to use single-leg snatches and is in attack mode when his opponents get taken to the ground. Dvalishvili is very energetic and is fast on his feet. He owns a 17-4 record, including 10 straight wins. See UFC 306 picks at SportsLine.

UFC 306 predictions

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC 306 picks here: He is backing Diego Lopes (-190) to get the win against Brian Ortega (+160) in a featherweight matchup. Lopes has been fighting extremely well going into this bout. The 29-year-old has powerful striking abilities while having the power to take fighters to the ground. He's won four straight matchups going into Saturday.

As for Ortega, he has a range of submission moves that puts his opponents into difficult positions. He will make opponent overthink, allowing him to land a combination of strikes. Ortega defeated Yair Rodriguez by arm triangle submission during UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval.

"On the feet, I give the advantage to Lopes, who showed he could handle himself in a boxing affair with heavy-hitter Dan Ige on just hours' notice. This will be Lopes' sixth fight in the past 15 months. He is extremely active and continually improving, whereas Ortega has fought just twice in the last two years, against the same opponent," Vithlani told SportsLine.

UFC 306 odds, fight card

