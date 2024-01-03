A year ago, our panel of experts each set out to give a bold prediction for what the new year could bring. Each person was right (in theory) as three different men held the flyweight crown (Deveison Figueiredo, Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja), Valentina Shevchenko tasted defeated as champion for the first time and Alex Pereira ended the year on top (albeit in a new weight class).

With a new year upon us, UFC feels even more unpredictable as a slew of new champions are set to defend their titles to kick off 2024 and some massive returns are set to take place.

While the sport can feel predictable at times, 2023 served as a stark reminder of just how unpredictable it really is. With that in mind, our crew at CBS Sports took a shot at picking some bold predictions for the new year below.

Alex Pereira will attempt to become the first three-division champion

That doesn't mean "Poaton" will conquer such an ambitious dream, however. And it doesn't necessarily mean it will come in the form of an undisputed heavyweight title shot considering Jon Jones is not only still injured, UFC CEO Dana White remains certain a Stipe Miocic matchup must be next for "Bones." Yet, the timing for Pereira to attempt to conquer even more history in his incredible transition from two-division kickboxing champion status to the same in UFC might make this possible. Tom Aspinall is the interim heavyweight champion and could be in need of an opponent for the second half of 2024 should he defeat the winner of Curtis Blaydes-Jailton Almeida. Pereira, meanwhile, will likely first have to get through former champion Jamahal Hill in his return from injury. If Jones defeats Miocic, there's reason to believe he could retire on the spot, which would open the door for Aspinall to become the full champion with Pereira a potentially perfect November foe for Madison Square Garden in New York. It's the same arena that Pereira won his UFC debut, along with title victories at both 185 and 205 pounds. -- Brian Campbell

Alex Pereira, Israel Adesanya meet for the fifth time

The competitive rivalry between Pereira and Adesanya is rich in history. It's not often that combat sports athletes battle the same opponent twice. Pereira and Adesanya have fought four times and they may meet again. Adesanya avenged three prior losses to Pereira -- two in kickboxing and one in MMA -- at UFC 287. It was an inspiring feat and CBS Sports' 2023 Knockout of the Year. By the end of the year, their fortunes swapped again. Adesanya lost his UFC middleweight title in a shocking upset to Sean Strickland while Pereira moved up in weight to capture the light heavyweight championship. Middleweight and light heavyweight are not abundant with contenders. A win by both men this year sets them up for a believable light heavyweight clash before 2024 ends. Even if there are more deserving contenders, the UFC has never let meritocracy get in the way of selling pay-per-views. -- Shakiel Mahjouri

At least a dozen title changes in the UFC

Looking up and down the divisions in the UFC, you can see plenty of room for volatility. Will Jon Jones fight Stipe Miocic in 2024? If he does, will he retire after, elevating Tom Aspinall from interim to full heavyweight champion? Can Alex Pereira continue to remain a UFC champion despite obvious weak spots in his grappling game? Is Sean Strickland a longtime champion -- or can Dricus Du Plessis be one if he dethrones Strickland? Can Leon Edwards navigate the deep roster of welterweight challengers now that he knocked off longtime contender Colby Covington? Will the curse of age catch up to Alexander Volkanovski as he limps back to the featherweight division? And so on...

2024 is a year that kicks off with almost every division appearing wide open for titles to be won and lost at a fantastic rate. Not counting interim titles, nine titles changed hands in 2023. Look for 2024 to top that number by a few in a chaotic year. -- Brent Brookhouse