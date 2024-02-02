A battle of rising middleweight contenders will highlight the UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov card on Saturday as No. 8-ranked Roman Dolidze meets No. 11 Nassourdine Imavov. Their five-round showdown tops the main UFC fight card starting at 7 p.m. ET from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. The winner will improve his ranking and move closer to title contention in a top-heavy division that is loaded with veteran contenders. Dolidze, who will be making his headlining debut, has won four of his past five, but is coming off a loss to No. 5-ranked Marvin Vettori, while Imavov will be looking to snap a two-fight winless streak. He will make his second main-event appearance.

UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov preview

This main event matchup essentially serves as an eliminator between ranked fighters who were at one time considered among the division's most promising prospects, but both have dealt with some adversity of late.

Imavov (12-4-1), 28, started training in boxing at a young age before eventually transitioning to MMA. He lost his professional debut in February 2016 before finding some success in various promotions. The 28-year-old Russian fighter was signed to the UFC shortly after he defeated former UFC fighter Jonathan Meunier for the Ares FC 1 championship in December 2019.

The versatile Russian fighter won four of his first five UFC outings to crack the top-15 rankings but struggled in his first venture against upper-tier competition. In an apparent attempt to fast-track the prospect, the UFC gave Imavov a five-round main event against Sean Strickland in January of last year. Strickland dominated in a unanimous decision and went on to win the UFC middleweight championship.

Imavov fought Strickland's best friend and teammate, Chris Curtis, in his following bout and the fight was declared a no-contest due to a clash of heads in the second round of their June fight.

Dolidze (12-2) is a former champion in the World Warriors Fighting Championships who caught the attention of UFC brass on the strength of finishes in each of his first six professional fights, with five stoppages coming inside of two rounds.

The 35-year-old Russian won six of his first seven UFC fights and had a stretch that included three consecutive performance bonuses. However, his momentum came to a halt with a disputed decision loss against Vettori in March of last year. You can only see who to pick at UFC Fight Night here.

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is siding with Molly McCann (-260) to earn a win over Diana Belbita (+200) in a women's strawweight battle on the preliminary card.

McCann (13-6) is a six-year UFC veteran and straight-ahead brawler who has registered a couple of the more memorable knockouts in the women's game in recent years. However, she heads into Saturday's showdown looking to snap a two-fight losing streak.

Belbita (15-8) is a former kempo champion who competed for championships in three promotions but has struggled to find traction in the UFC behind a record of

"McCann's boxing is a level above Belbita, and I don't think Belbita has the wrestling game to land repeated takedowns and keep McCann down," Vithlani told SportsLine. See who to back here.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

Nassourdine Imavov (-170) vs. Roman Dolidze (+150)

Renato Moicano (-150) vs. Drew Dober (+125)

Randy Brown (-250) vs. Muslim Salikhov (+190)

Viviane Araujo (+270) vs. Natalia Silva (-340)

Aliaskhab Khizriev (-165) vs. Makhmud Muradov (+140)

Gilbert Urbina (-205) vs. Charles Radtke (+170)

Molly McCann (-260) vs. Diana Belbita (+200)

Themba Gorimbo (-250) vs. Pete Rodriguez (+205)

Luana Carolina (+110) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (-130)

Thomas Peterson (-165) vs. Jamal Pogues (+140)