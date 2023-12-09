Rising bantamweight Yadong Song will make his third consecutive headlining appearance on Saturday when he faces fellow surging prospect Chris Gutierrez in the main event of UFC Fight Night; Song vs. Gutierrez. Their five-round battle anchors the main UFC fight card starting at 10 p.m. ET from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. Both fighters are known for their relentless pressure and heavy hands, providing the backdrop for an entertaining matchup. The winner between the No.7-ranked Song and No. 15-ranked Gutierrez will make a surge toward the top five in the top-loaded division.

UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez preview

Song (20-7-1) has become a fan favorite in large part because of his nonstop pace, fearlessness, and growing number of highlight-reel stoppages. The 26-year-old Chinese fighter made his UFC debut in June 2018 and has posted a record of 9-2-1 in 11 UFC outings.

The only loss in his last five outings came last September to Cory Sandhagen, the celebrated contender who is now ranked No. 4 in the division and has fought for the interim title. Song bounced back from that defeat with a fifth-round stoppage of Ricky Simon in April. He has received performance bonuses in two of his past three fights.

Gutierrez (20-5-2) has similarly emerged as a must-watch prospect on the strength of a 10-fight stretch in which he has suffered just one defeat while engaging in numerous entertaining showdowns. The 32-year-old New Jersey native's lone defeat in that span came to veteran contender Pedro Munhoz by decision in April.

UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is siding with Nasrat Haqparast (-205) to get past Jamie Mullarkey (+170) in a matchup of lightweight prospects on the main card.

Haqparast (15-5) is a power puncher and explosive athlete who has rebounded from a two-fight losing streak with back-to-back victories. The 28-year-old German fighter notched a unanimous decision over Landon Quinones at UFC 293 in September.

Mullarkey (17-6) is a power puncher who has 10 knockouts to his credit and has won five of his last seven outings following a two-fight skid. His last performance ended in a decision victory over veteran John Makdessi in September.

"This is an interesting matchup featuring fighters with similar styles. I think Haqparast can outland Mullarkey in what I expect to be a good, competitive fight. Give me Haqparast by decision," Vithlani told SportsLine. See who to back here.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

Yadong Song (-370) vs. Chris Gutierrez (+290)

Anthony Smith (+200) vs. Khalil Rountree (-245)

Su Mudaerji (+125) vs. Tim Elliott (-150)

Steve Garcia (+195) vs. Melquizael Costa (-235)

Jun-yong Park (-175) vs. Andre Muniz (+145)

Nasrat Haqparast (-205) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (+170)

Song Kenan (+120) vs. Kevin Jousset (-140)

Park Hyun-Sung (-535) vs. Shannon Ross (+400)

Tatsuro Taira (-520) vs. Carlos Hernandez (+390)