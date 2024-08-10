Ranked heavyweight contenders Marcin Tybura and Serghei Spivac will make their third consecutive headlining appearances on Saturday when they meet in the main event of UFC Fight Night. Their five-round battle will anchor the main UFC fight card starting at 7 p.m. ET from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. The No. 8-ranked Tybura and No. 9-ranked Spivac have combined to win six of their past eight outings and both have been in main events in their prior two visits to the Octagon. Tybura is looking to build off a win over once-hyped prospect Tai Tuivasa, while Spivac's loss to recent title-challenger Ciryl Gane snapped a three-fight winning streak.

Spivac is a -150 favorite (risk $150 to win $100), while Tybura is priced at +125 (risk $100 to win $125) in the latest UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs. Spivac odds. In the co-main event, featherweight prospects take the spotlight as Chepe Mariscal (-215) takes on Damon Jackson (+185). Before settling your picks for UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs. Spivac 2, make sure you see the MMA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Daniel Vithlani.

Top UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs. Spivac 2 picks

The winner of Saturday's main event will gain some needed leverage in a cluttered division. Jon Jones is the official champion but has fought just once in the past four years and shows no intention of remaining active in the division. Jones has long stated that his last UFC fight will be a legacy matchup against former champion Stipe Miocic, a matchup that has been targeted since Jones won the heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane last March. The Jones vs. Miocic matchup has been linked to a November date at Madison Square Garden but has yet to be formally announced.

In the meantime, interim champion Tom Aspinall is widely considered by both MMA observers and fellow fighters to be the legitimate UFC heavyweight champion. The popular Englishman has already wiped out most of the top 10, including both combatants in Saturday's main event. Because of this, Tybura and Spivac could find it difficult to emerge as title contenders but, given the lack of depth in the division, an impressive performance Saturday could vault the winner into a title eliminator.

Tybura (25-8) is an eight-year UFC veteran and octagon technician who is known for his balanced skillset and above-average athleticism for the division. The 38-year-old Polish fighter has received little fanfare over his career, but has quietly put together one of the best heavyweight resumes of the current generation. Tybura is 8-2 in his past 10 UFC outings, with the losses coming to Aspinall and No. 3-ranked Alexander Volkov.

Spivac (16-4) is a similarly versatile fighter who joined the UFC in April 2019 with a 9-0 record but appeared perhaps headed toward journeyman status after dropping two of his first three UFC outings. But the 29-year-old Moldovan fighter has since posted a 6-2 mark, with the defeats coming against Aspinall and Gane, the recent title challenger.

UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll reveal one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is backing Karol Rosa (-180) to get the nod over Pannie Kianzad (+145) in a matchup of women's bantamweight prospects that will be the featured fight on the preliminary card.

Rosa (17-6) is a five-year UFC veteran who emerged as a potential title contender behind wins in each of her first four UFC outings. However, the versatile Brazilian fighter has struggled against upper-tier competition, posting a 2-3 mark in her last five outings. Even so, she scored a performance bonus in part for landing a record 95 leg kicks in a decision loss to veteran Irene Aldana last December.

Kianzad (16-8) is a former champion in the Cage Warriors promotion who started her career with 30 amateur boxing matches. The Swedish slugger has dropped three of her past four outings following a four-fight winning streak.

"Kianzad's constant activity can score points to steal rounds. This fight may come down to who has more success in the clinch when they tangle. I see one of these fighters squeaking out a 29-28 decision, and I lean Rosa for the ferocity she showed in her last performance," Vithlani told SportsLine.

How to make UFC Fight Night picks

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

Marcin Tybura (+125) vs. Serghei Spivac (-150)

Chepe Mariscal (-215) vs. Damon Jackson (+185)

Yana Santos (-140) vs. Chelsea Chandler (+120)

Charalampos Grigoriou (-215) vs. Toshiomi Kazama (+180)

Danny Barlow (-340) vs. Nikolay Veretennikov (+270)

Karol Rosa (-180) vs. Pannie Kianzad (+145)

Karl Williams (-220) vs. Jhonata Diniz (+180)

Stephanie Luciano (-190) vs. Talita Alencar (+160)

Youssef Zalal (-390) vs. Jarno Errens (+310)