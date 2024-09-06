Conor McGregor might be president of Ireland before he fights again in the UFC. McGregor, a former two-division UFC champion, expressed his interest in running for the Republic of Ireland's head of state in 2025.

McGregor might be fighting for the public vote before he fights Michael Chandler. McGregor, who has not competed in mixed martial arts since July 2021, teased a presidential run on social media on Thursday.

"As president, I hold the power to summon the Dail as well as dissolve it," McGregor wrote on Twitter. "So as I said before, I would have all the answers the people of Ireland seek from these thieves of the working man, these disrupters of the family unit, these destructors of small businesses, and on and on and on!

"These charlatans in their positions of power would be summoned to answer to the people of Ireland and I would have it done by day end. Or I would be left with no choice but to dissolve the Dáil entirely. Stop the train until. The people of Ireland deserve the answers they seek. Point blank. This would be my power as President.

The Irish president largely has a ceremonial role and is elected directly by the people. The president can exercise limited powers, including appointing judiciaries and signing bills into law, but it's usually done under the government's advice. The head of government is the Taoiseach, which translates to "chief" and is similar to the role of prime minister. The Republic of Ireland's legislature consists of a lower house -- the aforementioned Dail Eireann -- an upper house called Seanad Eireann, and the elected president. The chief is elected by the Dail and appointed by the president.

The President of Ireland, officially the head of state and supreme commander of the Irish Defence Forces, holds office for seven years and can be elected for a maximum of two terms. The last election took place on Oct. 26, 2018, and the next one is expected for October 2025. Candidates must be an Irish citizen, at least 35 years of age, and be nominated by at least 20 members of the Houses of the Oireachtas (the legislature), four of the 31 county or city Councils, or themselves in the case of an incumbent or former president.

"Ireland needs an active President employed wholly by the people of Ireland. It is me. I am the only logical choice," McGregor wrote. "2025 is upcoming..."