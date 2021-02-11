With the NBA finalizing a plan to hold the 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta on March 7, we'll actually get to see the league's best duke it out in the annual star-studded exhibition. All-Star voting opened on Jan. 28 and runs through Feb. 16, and Thursday the league revealed the second results with the top 10 players named for each conference in the backcourt and frontcourt.
As usual, fan voting counts for 50 percent of the final vote for the five starters named in each conference, with the media and coaches each having a 25 percent say in the starters. The top vote-getter in each conference is named a captain, and the two captains pick teams from the pre-selected pool of All-Stars.
After the second returns, LeBron overtook Kevin Durant as the lead vote-getter in the league, while Stephen Curry's lead over the other guards in the West has widened to 1.5 million votes over the second place Luka Doncic. Bradley Beal still holds the top spot among East guards, with Kyrie Irving and James Harden right behind him. Here's an updated look at the voting numbers for both conferences.
Western Conference
|FRONTCOURT
|GUARDS
LeBron James (LAL): 4,369,533
Stephen Curry (GS): 4,033,050
Nikola Jokic (DEN): 3,006,981
Luka Doncic (DAL): 2,484,552
Kawhi Leonard (LAC): 2,462,621
Damian Lillard (POR): 2,095,157
Anthony Davis (LAL): 2,329,371
Donovan Mitchell (UTA): 479,241
Paul George (LAC): 1,024,233
Ja Morant (MEM): 437,632
Zion Williamson (NO): 842,439
Devin Booker (PHO): 391,116
Andrew Wiggins (GS): 552,661
Chris Paul (PHO): 278,128
Christian Wood (DET): 525,018
Klay Thompson (GS): 225,169
Brandon Ingram (NO): 433,041
CJ McCollum (POR): 218,160
Carmelo Anthony (POR): 346,812
Alex Caruso (LAL): 214,997
Eastern Conference
|FRONTCOURT
|GUARDS
Kevin Durant (BKN): 4,234,433
Bradley Beal (WAS): 2,528,719
Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL): 3,282,478
Kyrie Irving (BKN): 2,104,130
Joel Embiid (PHI): 3,022,105
James Harden (BKN): 1,829,504
Jayson Tatum (BOS): 1,680,780
Jaylen Brown (BOS): 1,062,888
Jimmy Butler (MIA): 662,691
Zach LaVine (CHI): 936,309
Bam Adebayo (MIA): 578,133
Trae Young (ATL): 737,126
Domantas Sabonis (IND): 397,711
Collin Sexton (CLE): 365,942
Julius Randle (NY): 387,114
Derrick Rose (DET): 342,177
Gordon Hayward (CHA): 352,667
Russell Westbrook (WAS): 339,498
Jerami Grant (DET): 282,605
Fred VanVleet (TOR): 255,161
Nikola Jokic's strong start to the season has garnered him significant attention amongst fans, as he ranks just behind LeBron in the West frontcourt, ahead of Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Doncic's margin as the second-place guard is closing with Damian Lillard close behind him, while no other guard in the West has over a million votes.
Despite being out for the season, Klay Thompson has moved up in the West backcourt rankings in fan votes, jumping over CJ McCollum, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been bumped from the top 10 by Lakers backup guard Alex Caruso. Caruso received tons of fan attention last season, but ultimately wasn't named to the All-Star roster, and the same thing will happen again this season as other players are more deserving than him. The same goes for Thompson, who hasn't played since the 2019 NBA Finals, but is taking up space over players like Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray.
Another notable absence is Jazz center Rudy Gobert, who despite seeing a slight decrease in points per game this season, is still having another solid season for a Utah team that is currently first in the West right now.
Fans can fill out a ballot on the NBA's site, as well as on Twitter by using the hashtag #NBAAllStar and the player's name. The league allows fans to submit one ballot a day on the NBA website, and up to 10 times a day on Twitter.