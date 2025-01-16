3rd Quarter Report

The Knicks are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a 96-91 lead against the 76ers.

If the Knicks keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 27-15 in no time. On the other hand, the 76ers will have to make due with a 15-24 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: New York 26-15, Philadelphia 15-23

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

The 76ers will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the New York Knicks at 7:00 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 21 turnovers on Tuesday.

The 76ers are headed into Wednesday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their third straight game on Tuesday. They received a tough blow as they fell 118-102 to the Thunder.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Knicks last Monday, but the final result did not. They took a 124-119 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Pistons.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jalen Brunson, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 11 assists. The game was his third in a row with at least 30 points. Another player making a difference was Mikal Bridges, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points.

Philadelphia's loss dropped their record down to 15-23. As for New York, their defeat dropped their record down to 26-15.

The 76ers came up short against the Knicks in their previous meeting back in November of 2024, falling 111-99. Can the 76ers avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

New York is a solid 6-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Knicks as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is 219.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New York has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Philadelphia.