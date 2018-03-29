NBA Wednesday scores, news, highlights, updates: LeBron ties scoring record set by Michael Jordan
Did you miss out on Wednesday's action? Catch up with our daily roundup of scores, highlights, and news
Wednesday featured some really entertaining basketball. The bottom-dwelling Grizzlies took down the Blazers, the Cavaliers extended LeBron James' dominance over the city of Charlotte, and the Lakers pulled out a win over the tanking Mavericks.
A lot of history was made on Wednesday, with LeBron tying Michael Jordan's mark for consecutive games with at least 10 points. In that same game, Kemba Walker became the Hornets' all-time leading scorer. Karl-Anthony Towns set the Timberwolves' franchise record for most points in a single game and a Celtics team being held together by duct tape somehow came back to beat the Jazz.
Check below for all of Wednesday's scores, highlights, and news of the day:
NBA scores for Wednesday, March 28
All times Eastern
- 76ers 118, Knicks 101 (Box Score)
- Cavaliers 118, Hornets 105 (Box Score)
- Nets 111, Magic 104 (Box Score)
- Timberwolves 126, Hawks 114 (Box Score)
- Grizzlies 108, Trail Blazers 103 (Box Score)
- Celtics 97, Jazz 94 (Box Score)
- Clippers 111, Suns 99 (Box Score)
- Lakers 103, Mavericks 93 (Box Score)
LeBron matches M.J.
LeBron James made more history Wednesday night. After throwing down an alley-oop in the second quarter against the Hornets, James had his 866th consecutive (regular-season) game with at least 10 points, tying Michael Jordan for the all-time record. LeBron finished with 41 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in the Cavs' win.
KAT sets Timberwolves' single-game scoring record
Karl-Anthony Towns was unstoppable against the Hawks, pouring in 56 points to set the Timberwolves' single-game scoring record. The previous mark, surprisingly, was held by Mo Williams, who had 52 in 2015.
Celtics win thriller over Jazz
The Celtics were without Gordon Hayward, Kyrie Irving, Al Horford, Marcus Smart, Marcus Morris and Daniel Theis on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City, but they did have Jaylen Brown. And Brown drilled a game-winning 3 in the closing seconds to give the Celtics their fifth win in a row.
Kemba becomes Hornets' all-time leading scorer
Kemba Walker made history on Wednesday night, passing Dell Curry to become the Charlotte Hornets' all-time leading scorer. Walker finished with 21 points, but the Hornets suffered a 13-point loss to the Cavaliers.
McCollum gets 42
It will be overlooked because of some of the other personal achievements on Wednesday night, but CJ McCollum was pretty dang good. He dropped 42 points on 16 of 25 shooting. Unfortunately for the Trail Blazers, it wasn't enough, as they lost to the Grizzlies.
Simmons gets fancy
Ben Simmons continued his tremendous rookie season for the 76ers with this fantastic no-look dish to "The Homie," Dario Saric.
Collins spins and slams
The Atlanta Hawks have had a tough season, but rookie John Collins has been a bright spot. The big man is a dunking machine, as he showed once again against the Timberwolves. Spinning through the lane, he rocked the rim with a powerful slam.
Embiid leaves game after collision with Fultz
Two of the Sixers' young stars collided early in the second quarter against the Knicks, and Joel Embiid took the worst of it, as he got a shoulder to the face from Markelle Fultz. Embiid suffered a facial contusion, and did not return.
Lakers youngsters connect
After grabbing a rebound, Brandon Ingram tossed the long outlet pass to Lonzo Ball, who finished with a slam.
Brooks returns, drops 21
Marshon Brooks made his return to the NBA on Wednesday night, suiting up for the Memphis Grizzlies. And he didn't waste his opportunity, dropping 21 points in his first NBA game since 2014.
Harrell hammers one home
Montrezl Harrell showed off his dunking skills against the Suns, driving to the rim for a ferocious finish.
Green attacks the rack
Jeff Green made his presence felt against the Hornets. Curling into the lane, he took a pass from LeBron James, then exploded to the basket to throw one down on Dwight Howard's head.
Does LeBron deserve to be MVP?
LeBron James was asked about the MVP award, because it's that time of year, and unsurprisingly his response was that he thinks he should be the MVP. James typically answers this way when he's asked about the award and that's not exactly a surprise. James is the best player in the NBA so why shouldn't he think he's the MVP? Full story
Lakers' Thomas to have hip surgery
Isaiah Thomas will undergo arthroscopic surgery Thursday due to pain in his hip that was not subsiding. The "minimally invasive" procedure will be used to "clean up" his hip joint. There is currently no timetable for his recovery, but it seems likely he will be out for the remainder of the season. Full story
Durant will return Thursday
Kevin Durant told ESPN that he will be returning to the Warriors' lineup Thursday. Golden State has a home game against the Bucks and a Durant return will be welcomed with open arms. The Warriors are still without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, but two of those three should be returning relatively soon. Full story
Kevin Love in concussion protocol, out Wednesday
Love was hit in the face Tuesday night against the Heat, resulting in a nasty tooth injury. In addition, Love was also suffering from concussion-like symptoms, and has been placed in the league's concussion protocol. He did not play in the Cavs' victory against the Hornets.
Aldridge questionable for Thursday vs. Thunder
The San Antonio Spurs are still without Kawhi Leonard, and they could also be without LaMarcus Aldridge on Thursday when they take on the Thunder in a game with many playoff implications in the Western Conference. The All-Star big man left Tuesday night's game with a knee contusion, and is listed as questionable.
- Damian Lillard did not play Wednesday night. He flew home to witness the birth of his first child.
