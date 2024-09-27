In May, the Denver Nuggets' title defense ended with a devastating Game 7 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the playoffs, and the front office wasn't content bringing back the same group as they attempt to reclaim the Larry O'Brien Trophy. One of the most notable offseason transactions was bringing in 35-year-old former MVP Russell Westbrook, entering his 17th year in the NBA, which adds a new wrinkle to the roster.

As a member of the LA Clippers last season, Westbrook put up 11 points, five rebounds and 4.5 assists in just over 22 minutes per game, and he'll most likely back up 27-year-old Jamal Murray once the Nuggets' season begins. Westbrook has been one of the more polarizing players in the league over the latter part of his career as his inefficiency (45/27/69 shooting splits last season) has limited his minutes.

Despite the on-court flaws, Denver head coach Michael Malone is excited to bring Westbrook into the fold because of his unique approach and leadership potential.

"Russ is a game-changer. You just love the energy, the voice. You can hear Russ coming," Malone said during Nuggets training camp on Friday. "First guy in the gym -- he was here working out at 8 a.m. today. For a 17-year vet that's accomplished everything he's accomplished, I just love the intangibles that he brings to us. I think that's gonna raise the bar. We're gonna be a more competitive team because of that. He's gonna push guys, he's gonna challenge guys, and challenge me. And I think we're all excited for that."

While Westbrook has drawn the ire of fan bases (both opponents' and his own) throughout his NBA tenure, he has a sparkling approval rating with teammates, who have consistently spoken glowingly about his tenacity and commitment to the game.

"Russ brings a different culture and a different mindset to a team -- a different energy," veteran Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan said at Thursday's Media Day. "I think that he's gonna be that burst of energy that we need on both sides of the floor."

Westbrook can make the most immediate offensive impact in Denver's transition attack, where they finished in the bottom third of the league in both opportunities and efficiency last season. While Westbrook's finishing ability has dropped off significantly (24th percentile in shots at the rim last season, per Synergy Sports), he relentlessly pushes the ball up the floor to create opportunities for himself and teammates.

His most glaring flaw, which eventually drew groans and eye-rolls from his home fans during his stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, is his shooting -- both from behind the arc (27% last season) and from mid-range (37%). However, there's a strong possibility that those opportunities will be limited with the Nuggets, particularly if Westbrook spends most of his minutes alongside two-time MVP Nikola Jokic while Murray rests. Westbrook has become a timely and efficient cutter, taking advantage of defenders who fall asleep while paying him zero attention behind the 3-point line.

This was Westbrook's most efficient form of offense last season (64th percentile on cuts, per Synergy), and you can only imagine how many more opportunities he'll receive from arguably the best passing big man in NBA history. We've watched Jokic repeatedly dime up Aaron Gordon in similar fashion over the last few seasons.

That brand of smart, active cutting, along with pushing the pace and crashing the offensive glass, will likely be Westbrook's biggest areas of contribution to a team looking to avenge last postseason's disappointment.

Either way, you can be sure Westbrook will bring his trademark passion and intensity -- whether you like it or not.

"I think that people confuse intensity with competitiveness," Westbrook said during Nuggets Media Day on Thursday. "When I compete, when I'm on the floor, I don't want to be walking around shaking hands, kissing babies -- I don't really want to do that. I'm there to -- excuse my language, but, kick some ass.

"When I am competing, I want to compete at the highest level, and that part of me will never change as long as I'm competing in this game. And I'm grateful for the opportunity."