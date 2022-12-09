112622-johnwall.jpg
When it comes to key dates on the NBA calendar, Dec. 15 is very important. That's the date when players who signed new contracts over the offseason can be finally traded. Up until that date, those players aren't permitted to be included in any deals. 

Considered the unofficial start of trade season -- which runs through the trade deadline on Thursday, Feb. 9 -- this is a date that all of the league's general managers have circled on their calendars. There's a reason that there haven't really been many trades yet this season. Front offices were waiting for this date in order for the pool of movable parts to be expanded. 

This year's deadline could be interesting, as the possibility remains that the Lakers make a major move in order to bolster their roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis in order to make a playoff push. Plus, the Knicks could be looking to shake things up after a slow start, and they're reportedly willing to part with Derrick Rose, Immanuel Quickley, Evan Fournier and Cam Reddish. Other teams will also likely emerge as potential players as the date draws closer. 

Here's a team-by-team look at all of the players from across the league's landscape that will become eligible to be traded on Dec. 15. 

*These players would have the opportunity to veto a trade. 

Atlanta Hawks

Boston Celtics

Brooklyn Nets

Charlotte Hornets

  • None

Chicago Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers

Dallas Mavericks

Denver Nuggets

Detroit Pistons

Golden State Warriors

Houston Rockets

  • None

Indiana Pacers

Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers

Memphis Grizzlies

  • None

Miami Heat

Milwaukee Bucks

Minnesota Timberwolves

New Orleans Pelicans

  • None

New York Knicks

Oklahoma City Thunder

Orlando Magic

Philadelphia 76ers 

Phoenix Suns

Portland Trail Blazers

Sacramento Kings

San Antonio Spurs

Toronto Raptors

Utah Jazz

Washington Wizards