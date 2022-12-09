When it comes to key dates on the NBA calendar, Dec. 15 is very important. That's the date when players who signed new contracts over the offseason can be finally traded. Up until that date, those players aren't permitted to be included in any deals.
Considered the unofficial start of trade season -- which runs through the trade deadline on Thursday, Feb. 9 -- this is a date that all of the league's general managers have circled on their calendars. There's a reason that there haven't really been many trades yet this season. Front offices were waiting for this date in order for the pool of movable parts to be expanded.
This year's deadline could be interesting, as the possibility remains that the Lakers make a major move in order to bolster their roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis in order to make a playoff push. Plus, the Knicks could be looking to shake things up after a slow start, and they're reportedly willing to part with Derrick Rose, Immanuel Quickley, Evan Fournier and Cam Reddish. Other teams will also likely emerge as potential players as the date draws closer.
Here's a team-by-team look at all of the players from across the league's landscape that will become eligible to be traded on Dec. 15.
*These players would have the opportunity to veto a trade.
Atlanta Hawks
Boston Celtics
Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte Hornets
- None
Chicago Bulls
- Goran Dragic
- Andre Drummond
- Derrick Jones Jr. *
Cleveland Cavaliers
Dallas Mavericks
Denver Nuggets
Detroit Pistons
- Marvin Bagley III
- Kevin Knox
- Rodney McGruder *
Golden State Warriors
Houston Rockets
- None
Indiana Pacers
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers
- Troy Brown
- Thomas Bryant
- Damian Jones
- Juan Toscano-Anderson
- Lonnie Walker
Memphis Grizzlies
- None
Miami Heat
Milwaukee Bucks
Minnesota Timberwolves
New Orleans Pelicans
- None
New York Knicks
Oklahoma City Thunder
Orlando Magic
Philadelphia 76ers
- James Harden *
- Montrezl Harrell
- Danuel House
- P.J. Tucker