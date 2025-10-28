There has been an abnormal amount of excitement bubbling up regarding to the 2027 NFL Draft-eligible class, particularly Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams. Is that belief grounded in reason or another example of hyperbole?

The practice of evaluating talent can be a difficult venture because there are so many variables at play. Coaching, culture and supporting cast are some of the contributing factors. Some of the best receivers in the game -- Justin Jefferson, Malik Nabers, Puka Nacua, etc. -- were not even the first at the position taken in their respective drafts. Comparatively, Marvin Harrison Jr. was thought to be a clean prospect, and he has struggled out of the gate.

Coming into this college football season, we thought the offensive tackle position was deep and the wide receiver position was not. Garrett Nussmeier, LaNorris Sellers and Arch Manning -- not Cade Klubnik, sorry -- were thought to be the top quarterback prospects.

A lot can change when games are played, but the 2027 draft-eligible class brings as much promise as 2024, when young stars like Nabers, tight end Brock Bowers, edge rusher Jared Verse and offensive tackle Joe Alt entered the league. And that's not even including the quarterback class, which featured Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix and J.J. McCarthy -- all within the top-12 picks.

As a result, teams may be more stingy to part with early-round selections in the 2027 NFL Draft over the next week-plus as the trade deadline approaches.

Top 2027 NFL Draft prospects to know

The perception of a class is often dictated by the quality and quantity of quarterback prospects. Nebraska's Dylan Raiola will likely factor into that conversation, and Notre Dame's CJ Carr has shown ample development over the course of his first season empowered as the starting quarterback. Florida's DJ Lagway will be at the mercy of the Gators' next coaching hire, but obviously has the talent to take a leap.

Four prospects often present in 2025 first-round mock drafts -- Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, Oregon's Dante Moore, Alabama's Ty Simpson and South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers -- all have eligibility beyond the current season. If one or more of those players return to play an additional year of college football, then that group becomes even stronger.

The wide receiver class is particularly intriguing with the list extending beyond Smith and Williams. Auburn's Cam Coleman, Texas' Ryan Wingo and Michigan State's Nick Marsh are some others garnering attention from NFL talent evaluators.

Smith is the real deal. There is a speed at which he plays different from others on the field. The term "generational talent" has been overplayed the past decade, but Smith does appear to be one of the best wide receiver prospects in recent memory.

There are several other names -- including Notre Dame offensive tackle Anthonie Knapp, Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart, Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons and Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore -- who are also high-level talents at premier positions. Some of the offensive tackles expected to be taken high in this year's draft may opt to return for another year of development as well, which would only add more depth and quality to the class.

How the 2027 class stacks up against 2025 and 2026

Contrast that with the talent available in the 2025 and 2026 draft classes. Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty were considered the elite talents a year ago. Those three players have had varying levels of success as professionals thus far.

When evaluating the 2026 NFL Draft, there is not a clear favorite to be the No. 1 overall selection aside from the quarterbacks because of positional value. Some of the top prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft play positions not viewed as worthy of top-10 overall picks: linebacker and safety.

Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr., Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese and perhaps Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods are regarded as the top prospects eligible for the upcoming draft aside from the aforementioned quarterback prospects.

There are some intriguing talents eligible for the upcoming draft, but it does not seem as though the volume of talent favorably compares to 2027. Value is absolutely taken into consideration as well. Ten receivers have signed active contracts worth $30 million or more per year. The four-year value of the contract given to the No. 1 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft was less than $50 million.

How the 2027 talent pool could shape front-office strategy?

Under those circumstances, teams may be slower to part with 2027 first-round picks knowing that it could be the largest assortment of blue-chip talents available in a few years. Having said that, if those assets are needed to facilitate a move for a quarterback prospect, then it would be a justifiable expense.

The only 2027 top-100 pick to be traded thus far is Green Bay's first-round pick in exchange for Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons. The Packers will likely be picking towards the end of the round so, even in a year with more depth and talent, Dallas would theoretically miss out on the upper crust. However, two picks in the round would allow Dallas the freedom to perhaps target one player otherwise out of its reach.

As the NFL trade deadline approaches Nov. 4, it will be interesting to see how many picks in the 2027 NFL Draft are moved.

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place April 23-25 in Pittsburgh.