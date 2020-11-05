|
|
|PIT
|DAL
Steelers-Cowboys Preview
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Ben Roethlisberger goes into Pittsburgh's game against longtime rival Dallas with nearly 7,500 career passes in the regular season.
The two choices to start for the Cowboys don't have 10 between them.
Put that high on the list of reasons Dallas is the biggest underdog it has been at home in 31 years with the undefeated Steelers visiting Sunday.
''You have to keep forging forward because there is always a path to victory,'' Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said. ''I understand what our record is. We had some areas of improvement in our last game. We need to build off of that.''
The Cowboys (2-6) will start their fourth quarterback of the season after star Dak Prescott's season ended with a broken ankle and Andy Dalton went from one protocol to another - concussion to COVID-19.
Regardless of McCarthy's choice, it will be the first career start for Garrett Gilbert or Cooper Rush, just as it was for rookie Ben DiNucci last week after Dalton's concussion.
DiNucci was so overmatched in a 23-9 loss to the Eagles, McCarthy decided the experience of just being in the league for Gilbert and Rush was a better bet against a nearly two-touchdown favorite than giving DiNucci another shot.
Drafted in 2014, Gilbert has thrown just six passes while bouncing around - and sometimes out - of the league. Rush had three pass attempts in three seasons as Prescott's backup before he was waived in the offseason after the Cowboys signed Dalton, who started for nine years in Cincinnati.
Gilbert was signed off Cleveland's practice squad after Prescott's gruesome injury, and Rush rejoined after Dalton went down two weeks ago against Washington. Rush was let go by the Giants in September.
''Obviously this is an awesome opportunity,'' said Gilbert, the former Texas quarterback whose college career ended nearby at SMU. ''You'd love for it to be under different circumstances. Obviously hoping Andy gets back as soon as possible and gets well soon, but I'm excited about it.
''I think Cooper's in the same boat. Whoever's name is called Sunday, we're both going to be excited about the opportunity. We're getting ready to win a game, so the two of us are preparing the best we can together.''
Roethlisberger, who missed all but two games last year because of elbow surgery, has a proud franchise on the verge of a club-record eighth straight win to start the season. The only other time the Steelers were 7-0, they won the third Super Bowl title to finish the 1978 season - the second of two championship victories over the Cowboys in the 1970s.
Pittsburgh is wrapping up three straight road games with the first of three in a row against teams with a combined 5-17-1 record (Cincinnati and Jacksonville are next). The previous three opponents had one or no losses after Week 6 (Cleveland, Tennessee and Baltimore). The last team to run such a gauntlet was Super Bowl-winning New England in 2004.
''The last two weeks have been just draining games,'' Roethlisberger said. ''We might be drained during the week and whatnot, so this is one of those weeks where you mentally focus on the preparation in terms of the meeting time and things like that. When Sunday comes, you can be as tired as you want during the week, you have to dial it in and get ready to go.''
UP AGAINST IT
The Cowboys have lost all three games not started by Prescott, and haven't scored a touchdown in the past two. Now they face a defense that leads the NFL with 30 sacks and is third with 10 interceptions.
''I don't really know how to categorize `rah-rah speech,''' McCarthy said. ''I talk to the football team very direct and honest and with a high level of emotion in our team meetings.''
STOPPING ZEKE
The NFL's second-ranked run defense got pushed around against the Ravens, who piled up 265 yards on the ground, the most the Steelers have allowed in over two decades. Tomlin allowed the Steelers ''bled, and bled badly'' while Baltimore controlled the clock for long stretches in the Steelers' 28-24 win.
The Cowboys likely need a standout performance from Ezekiel Elliott to have any chance to spring the upset. And Tomlin knows it.
''He's an elite, elite running back, arguably the best in the business,'' Tomlin said of the two-time rushing champion who was limited in the two most important practices of the week with a hamstring injury.
At the same time, the Steelers have been effective this season when facing high-profile backs. New York Giants star Saquon Barkley was limited to 6 yards on 15 carries in the season opener, and Tennessee's Derrick Henry was held to 75 yards in a victory over the Titans last month.
JUJU ON THAT BEAT
While Roethlisberger has made it a point to spread it around, he has consistently found JuJu Smith-Schuster when things get tight. Smith-Schuster caught all eight of his passes in the second half against the Ravens, including two tough third-down receptions in which he bulled his way for enough yardage to extend what became scoring drives.
''Third down gets you paid,'' Smith-Schuster said. ''You make those crucial catches that are going to get you first downs, move the sticks. The dirty work. I love doing the dirty work, I love going inside, bang-bang catches, running across the middle and not being afraid to get hit. I do embrace those balls down the middle.''
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|15:06
|14:54
|1st Downs
|9
|7
|Rushing
|2
|4
|Passing
|7
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-8
|3-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|145
|158
|Total Plays
|34
|26
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|31
|61
|Rush Attempts
|12
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|4.4
|Net Yards Passing
|114
|97
|Comp. - Att.
|16-22
|8-11
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|8.1
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-51.0
|1-40.0
|Return Yards
|29
|76
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-76
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-29
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-1 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|114
|PASS YDS
|97
|
|
|31
|RUSH YDS
|61
|
|
|145
|TOTAL YDS
|158
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Roethlisberger 7 QB
10
FPTS
|B. Roethlisberger
|14/19
|111
|1
|0
|10
|
M. Rudolph 2 QB
0
FPTS
|M. Rudolph
|2/3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Conner 30 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Conner
|6
|21
|0
|6
|2
|
B. Roethlisberger 7 QB
10
FPTS
|B. Roethlisberger
|1
|8
|0
|8
|10
|
B. Snell 24 RB
0
FPTS
|B. Snell
|3
|1
|0
|3
|0
|
A. McFarland 26 RB
1
FPTS
|A. McFarland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Claypool 11 WR
3
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|6
|4
|34
|0
|14
|3
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|6
|3
|23
|0
|13
|2
|
J. Washington 13 WR
7
FPTS
|J. Washington
|1
|1
|17
|1
|17
|7
|
A. McFarland 26 RB
1
FPTS
|A. McFarland
|2
|2
|15
|0
|8
|1
|
E. Ebron 85 TE
1
FPTS
|E. Ebron
|3
|2
|14
|0
|9
|1
|
J. Smith-Schuster 19 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Smith-Schuster
|2
|2
|13
|0
|8
|1
|
J. Conner 30 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Conner
|2
|2
|-2
|0
|2
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
V. Williams 98 ILB
|V. Williams
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sutton 20 CB
|C. Sutton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
M. Fitzpatrick 39 FS
|M. Fitzpatrick
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Nelson 22 CB
|S. Nelson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Tuitt 91 DE
|S. Tuitt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Haden 23 CB
|J. Haden
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Highsmith 56 LB
|A. Highsmith
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Spillane 41 LB
|R. Spillane
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Buggs 96 DE
|I. Buggs
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 73 DT
|C. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Heyward 97 DE
|C. Heyward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Boswell 9 K
3
FPTS
|C. Boswell
|1/1
|59
|0/1
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Berry 4 P
|J. Berry
|3
|51.0
|1
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 14 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
G. Gilbert 3 QB
12
FPTS
|G. Gilbert
|8/11
|103
|1
|0
|12
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Gilbert 3 QB
12
FPTS
|G. Gilbert
|3
|28
|0
|15
|12
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|3
|19
|0
|20
|1
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
1
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|8
|14
|0
|5
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Cooper 19 WR
3
FPTS
|A. Cooper
|2
|2
|36
|0
|32
|3
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
7
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|2
|2
|34
|1
|20
|7
|
D. Schultz 86 TE
2
FPTS
|D. Schultz
|2
|2
|26
|0
|16
|2
|
M. Gallup 13 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Gallup
|4
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Diggs 27 CB
|T. Diggs
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith 54 MLB
|J. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 90 DE
|D. Lawrence
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Brown 30 CB
|A. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Woods 25 FS
|X. Woods
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Smith 58 DE
|A. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Lee 50 OLB
|S. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Gallimore 96 DT
|N. Gallimore
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Woods 99 DT
|A. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Vander Esch 55 OLB
|L. Vander Esch
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Gregory 94 DE
|R. Gregory
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Lewis 26 CB
|J. Lewis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Zuerlein 2 K
7
FPTS
|G. Zuerlein
|2/2
|44
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Wilson 11 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Wilson
|2
|1.5
|3
|0
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - PIT 41(0:02 - 2nd) C.Boswell 59 yard field goal is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - PIT 36(0:02 - 2nd) C.Boswell 54 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry. PENALTY on PIT-C.Heyward False Start 5 yards enforced at DAL 36 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - PIT 36(0:07 - 2nd) M.Rudolph pass incomplete short right to E.Ebron.
|
3 & 7 - PIT 0(0:18 - 2nd) M.Rudolph pass deep middle to J.Smith-Schuster to DAL 18 for 18 yards (S.Parker). Penalty on DAL-A.Brown Defensive Holding offsetting enforced at DAL 36 - No Play. Penalty on PIT Illegal Formation offsetting.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - PIT 38(0:46 - 2nd) M.Rudolph pass short middle to J.Conner to DAL 36 for 2 yards (J.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 39(0:52 - 2nd) M.Rudolph pass short right to C.Claypool pushed ob at DAL 38 for 1 yard (X.Woods).
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 15 - DAL 20(1:03 - 2nd) G.Gilbert pass short right to C.Lamb to DAL 34 for 14 yards (C.Sutton). FUMBLES (C.Sutton) RECOVERED by PIT-M.Fitzpatrick at DAL 38. M.Fitzpatrick to DAL 39 for -1 yards (C.Lamb).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DAL 45(1:10 - 2nd) G.Gilbert pass short middle to D.Schultz to DAL 45 for 20 yards (B.Dupree). PENALTY on DAL-T.Steele Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at DAL 25 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(1:10 - 2nd) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(1:10 - 2nd) C.Boswell extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 5 - PIT 17(1:16 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass deep right to J.Washington for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 22(1:21 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to E.Ebron pushed ob at DAL 17 for 5 yards (A.Brown).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 32(1:27 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to C.Claypool ran ob at DAL 22 for 10 yards.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - PIT 41(1:31 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to E.Ebron pushed ob at DAL 32 for 9 yards (X.Woods).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 45(1:53 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to D.Johnson to DAL 41 for 4 yards (J.Smith) [N.Gallimore].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 45(2:00 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep middle to C.Claypool. Pass incomplete on play action and deep post route.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 42(2:44 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to D.Johnson to DAL 45 for 13 yards (T.Diggs).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - PIT 33(3:19 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to C.Claypool to PIT 42 for 9 yards (A.Brown).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 25(3:46 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 33 for 8 yards (J.Lewis; L.Vander Esch).
|Kickoff
|(3:46 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - DAL 26(3:50 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein 44 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - DAL 30(4:37 - 2nd) G.Gilbert pass short left to A.Cooper to PIT 26 for 4 yards (S.Nelson).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - DAL 28(5:19 - 2nd) E.Elliott right tackle to PIT 30 for -2 yards (V.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 31(6:01 - 2nd) E.Elliott right tackle to PIT 28 for 3 yards (I.Buggs).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - PIT 32(6:23 - 2nd) J.Berry punts 62 yards to DAL 6 Center-K.Canaday. C.Wilson to DAL 6 for no gain. Lateral to C.Goodwin to PIT 11 for 83 yards (J.Dangerfield). PENALTY on DAL-D.Thompson Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at PIT 21.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - PIT 32(6:27 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to D.Johnson.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - PIT 31(7:05 - 2nd) J.Conner left tackle to PIT 32 for 1 yard (D.Lawrence).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 25(7:45 - 2nd) J.Conner left end to PIT 31 for 6 yards (T.Diggs).
|Kickoff
|(7:45 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:45 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 7 - DAL 20(7:52 - 2nd) G.Gilbert pass deep right to C.Lamb for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - DAL 20(7:56 - 2nd) G.Gilbert pass incomplete short middle to M.Gallup [C.Heyward].
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 23(8:38 - 2nd) E.Elliott left tackle to PIT 20 for 3 yards (C.Davis).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - DAL 39(9:22 - 2nd) G.Gilbert pass short left to D.Schultz to PIT 23 for 16 yards (J.Haden).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 39(10:00 - 2nd) T.Pollard right tackle to PIT 39 for no gain (I.Buggs).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - DAL 50(10:38 - 2nd) G.Gilbert scrambles right end ran ob at PIT 39 for 11 yards (R.Spillane).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 50(10:41 - 2nd) G.Gilbert pass incomplete short right to M.Gallup (T.Watt). Pass deflected in the backfield
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 35(11:26 - 2nd) G.Gilbert scrambles left end to 50 for 15 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - PIT 35(11:30 - 2nd) B.Snell left tackle to DAL 35 for no gain (R.Gregory; N.Gallimore).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - PIT 35(11:59 - 2nd) A.McFarland up the middle to DAL 35 for no gain (N.Gallimore; L.Vander Esch).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - PIT 36(12:33 - 2nd) A.McFarland right tackle to DAL 35 for 1 yard (R.Gregory).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 44(13:12 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to A.McFarland to DAL 36 for 8 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - PIT 49(13:40 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster pushed ob at DAL 44 for 5 yards (T.Diggs).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 44(14:08 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to A.McFarland pushed ob at DAL 49 for 7 yards (S.Lee).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 30(14:51 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to C.Claypool to PIT 44 for 14 yards (A.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - DAL 30(15:00 - 2nd) H.Niswander punts 40 yards to PIT 30 Center-L.Ladouceur fair catch by J.Haden.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - DAL 30(0:36 - 1st) E.Elliott right tackle to DAL 30 for no gain (C.Heyward V.Williams).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - DAL 20(1:12 - 1st) G.Gilbert pass short right to D.Schultz to DAL 30 for 10 yards (R.Spillane).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 21(1:44 - 1st) E.Elliott up the middle to DAL 20 for -1 yards (S.Tuitt).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - PIT 25(1:55 - 1st) J.Berry punts 57 yards to DAL 18 Center-K.Canaday. C.Wilson to DAL 21 for 3 yards (J.Elliott).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 16 - PIT 19(2:31 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to D.Johnson pushed ob at PIT 25 for 6 yards (T.Diggs).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 14 - PIT 21(3:11 - 1st) B.Snell right tackle to PIT 19 for -2 yards (N.Gallimore D.Lawrence).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 25(3:55 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Conner to PIT 21 for -4 yards (D.Lawrence).
|Kickoff
|(3:55 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 16 - DAL 20(3:59 - 1st) G.Zuerlein 38 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-H.Niswander.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - DAL 14(4:45 - 1st) G.Gilbert sacked at PIT 20 for -6 yards (A.Highsmith).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - DAL 15(5:46 - 1st) G.Gilbert pass short middle to T.Pollard to PIT 14 for 1 yard (V.Williams) [H.Mondeaux].
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 14(6:27 - 1st) T.Pollard right end to PIT 15 for -1 yards (V.Williams).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - DAL 34(7:13 - 1st) T.Pollard left end to PIT 14 for 20 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 34(7:19 - 1st) G.Gilbert pass incomplete short right to M.Gallup.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - DAL 38(7:55 - 1st) E.Elliott left tackle to PIT 34 for 4 yards (S.Nelson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - DAL 40(8:35 - 1st) E.Elliott right tackle to PIT 38 for 2 yards (A.Highsmith).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 45(9:07 - 1st) E.Elliott left tackle to PIT 40 for 5 yards (S.Tuitt).
|+32 YD
|
3 & 2 - DAL 23(9:33 - 1st) G.Gilbert pass deep left to A.Cooper ran ob at PIT 45 for 32 yards (C.Sutton).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - DAL 17(10:09 - 1st) G.Gilbert pass short right to M.Gallup to DAL 23 for 6 yards (V.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 15(10:42 - 1st) G.Gilbert right end to DAL 17 for 2 yards (J.Haden).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - PIT 49(10:49 - 1st) J.Berry punts 34 yards to DAL 15 Center-K.Canaday fair catch by C.Wilson. Injury Update: Tyler Biadasz has a hamstring injury; his return is questionable
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - PIT 49(10:56 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to C.Claypool. Pass incomplete on deep out right side.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 48(11:38 - 1st) B.Snell up the middle to DAL 49 for 3 yards (X.Woods; L.Vander Esch).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 48(11:45 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep left to D.Johnson. Pass incomplete on a deep out at the Dallas 5.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - PIT 46(12:21 - 1st) J.Conner up the middle to PIT 48 for 2 yards (D.Lawrence).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - PIT 40(12:48 - 1st) J.Conner up the middle to PIT 46 for 6 yards (J.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 37(13:26 - 1st) J.Conner left guard to PIT 40 for 3 yards (A.Woods).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - PIT 29(14:12 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger scrambles up the middle to PIT 37 for 8 yards (A.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - PIT 29(14:17 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to D.Johnson.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 26(14:54 - 1st) J.Conner left guard to PIT 29 for 3 yards (A.Smith).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 68 yards from DAL 35 to PIT -3. R.McCloud to PIT 26 for 29 yards (D.Wilson).
-
LV
LAC
27
17
3rd 7:49 FOX
-
MIA
ARI
24
17
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
PIT
DAL
9
13
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
GB
SF
34
17
Final NFLN
-
CAR
KC
31
33
Final FOX
-
BAL
IND
24
10
Final CBS
-
CHI
TEN
17
24
Final FOX
-
DET
MIN
20
34
Final CBS
-
SEA
BUF
34
44
Final FOX
-
DEN
ATL
27
34
Final CBS
-
HOU
JAC
27
25
Final CBS
-
NYG
WAS
23
20
Final FOX
-
NO
TB
0
051 O/U
-3
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
NE
NYJ
0
042 O/U
+10
Mon 8:15pm ESPN