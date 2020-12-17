|
|
|SEA
|WAS
Seahawks-Football Team Preview
WASHINGTON (AP) Quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner already are assured of a ninth consecutive winning season - every year they've been in the NFL with the Seahawks.
A victory or a tie at Washington on Sunday would put Seattle in the playoffs for the eighth time in that span.
That sort of consistent, continued success for coach Pete Carroll and Co. is precisely the sort of thing Ron Rivera would love to build with Washington, which is assured of extending its three-decade drought without a single 11-win season and owns a grand total of just one postseason win since 2005.
And while there is a long way to go for that big-picture goal, Rivera at least has his club heading in the right direction. Four consecutive victories fueled largely by rookie Chase Young and a talented defense have lifted Washington to a 6-7 record and a spot alone atop the NFC East heading into its matchup with Seattle, which is 9-4 and tied for the NFC West lead.
''This,'' Rivera said, ''is an opportunity to see where we are and where we're headed as a football team.''
Rivera, fired a year ago by the Carolina Panthers, is generating NFL Coach of the Year buzz, both for the on-field improvement with a team that was 3-13 last season and the fact that he's done it while completing treatment for cancer.
''He's a terrific ball coach and he's shown that. And he's doing it again,'' Carroll said. ''To overcome all of the things - 1-5 and all that, and sick and everything else, and pandemic and you name it, new job - just a fantastic accomplishment.''
Rivera prefers to merely appreciate that Washington is suddenly ''relevant,'' to use his word.
''The biggest thing is we realize what we did the last four weeks or whatever doesn't mean anything this coming Sunday,'' he said.
''If you go back and look at it,'' continued Rivera, whose club's recent run includes three road wins, two against previously unbeaten Pittsburgh and reigning NFC champion San Francisco, ''this stretch was a stretch a lot of people didn't think we had much of a chance.''
CHASE-ING QBS
Young's play speaks for itself: The No. 2 overall draft pick leads rookies with 5 1/2 sacks, and in the first half alone last week he produced a sack, a forced fumble and a 47-yard fumble return for a TD. What's impressing his coaches and teammates is his sideline-stalking energy and enthusiasm. ''It's crazy unusual for a rookie, I think, to have the type of leadership that Chase has. Genuine leadership,'' said Washington QB Alex Smith, who sat out the second half last week because of a strained right calf.
''I think a lot of young guys, especially high picks, I think you feel pressure to do it some way or somehow. I think Chase is so comfortable in his own skin and being who he is. ... He's definitely unique.''
PROTECTING RUSS
One of Seattle's big concerns is the health of starting right tackle Brandon Shell, who has been bothered by a high-ankle sprain. Shell was injured in Seattle's win over Arizona in Week 11, missed the next two games, then returned last week against the Jets before aggravating the injury and sitting out the second half.
Cedric Ogbuehi and Chad Wheeler struggled as fill-ins. Jamarco Jones was used there as well, but has been out with a groin injury. Not ideal against Washington's active defensive line filled with first-rounders.
''They're just loaded. They're able to play a lot of base defense and be really effective with their four-man rush, but also how they play the run, too,'' Carroll said about Washington. ''It's built around those guys.''
BRINGING PRESSURE
No team in the NFL has been better at getting to the quarterback lately than Seattle. After struggling to get regular pressure on QBs in the first half of the season, the Seahawks have 27 sacks over their past seven games, the most in the league during that span. Safety Jamal Adams leads Seattle with 8 1/2 sacks - the most by a defensive back in a season since the stat became official in 1982 - and four other players have at least three apiece.
1,000 TIMES TWO
With a big game against Washington, wide receiver Tyler Lockett could join teammate DK Metcalf in reaching the 1,000-yard mark. Metcalf is second in the NFL with 1,180 yards receiving and averages 17.1 yards per catch. Lockett has 12 more catches than Metcalf (81 to 69) and has 886 yards. Only one time in franchise history did Seattle have two guys reach 1,000: Brian Blades and Joey Galloway in 1995. But there's also this: Only two wideouts (Brandon Aiyuk of San Francisco and Amari Cooper of Dallas) had 100-yard games against Washington this season.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|5:52
|4:52
|1st Downs
|3
|1
|Rushing
|3
|1
|Passing
|0
|0
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-2
|0-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|61
|10
|Total Plays
|11
|7
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|1.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|46
|13
|Rush Attempts
|6
|3
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.7
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|15
|-3
|Comp. - Att.
|4-5
|3-3
|Yards Per Pass
|3.0
|-0.8
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|2-49.0
|Return Yards
|18
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-18
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|15
|PASS YDS
|-3
|
|
|46
|RUSH YDS
|13
|
|
|61
|TOTAL YDS
|10
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
1
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|4/5
|15
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Carson 32 RB
2
FPTS
|C. Carson
|3
|25
|0
|10
|2
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
1
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
D. Moore 83 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Moore
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
C. Hyde 30 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Hyde
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Lockett
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
C. Hyde 30 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Hyde
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
C. Carson 32 RB
2
FPTS
|C. Carson
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|2
|
D. Moore 83 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Moore
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
Q. Diggs 37 FS
|Q. Diggs
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mayowa 95 DE
|B. Mayowa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Wright 50 OLB
|K. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Griffin 26 CB
|S. Griffin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Adams 33 SS
|J. Adams
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
P. Ford 97 DT
|P. Ford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Myers 5 K
3
FPTS
|J. Myers
|1/1
|43
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Reed 29 FS
0
FPTS
|D. Reed
|2
|9.0
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Haskins 7 QB
0
FPTS
|D. Haskins
|3/3
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. McKissic 41 RB
1
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|3
|13
|0
|11
|1
|
D. Haskins 7 QB
0
FPTS
|D. Haskins
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Sims 89 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Sims
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. McLaurin 17 WR
0
FPTS
|T. McLaurin
|2
|2
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Curl 31 SS
|K. Curl
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 29 CB
|K. Fuller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Payne 94 DT
|D. Payne
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Darby 23 CB
|R. Darby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bostic 53 ILB
|J. Bostic
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Hamilton 51 OLB
|S. Hamilton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Moreland 20 CB
|J. Moreland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Young 99 DE
|C. Young
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reaves 39 DB
|J. Reaves
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Way 5 P
|T. Way
|2
|49.0
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - SEA 36(4:16 - 1st) C.Hyde right end to SEA 41 for 5 yards (K.Curl).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 35(4:53 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Moore to SEA 36 for 1 yard (J.Moreland).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - SEA 25(5:31 - 1st) C.Carson left end to SEA 35 for 10 yards (D.Payne).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 20(6:08 - 1st) D.Moore left end to SEA 25 for 5 yards (C.Young; J.Reaves). End around
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - WAS 29(6:19 - 1st) T.Way punts 54 yards to SEA 17 Center-N.Sundberg. D.Reed to SEA 20 for 3 yards (K.Hudson).
|
4 & 12 - WAS 34(6:29 - 1st) PENALTY on WAS-K.Hudson False Start 5 yards enforced at WAS 34 - No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - WAS 35(7:19 - 1st) D.Haskins sacked at WAS 34 for -1 yards (J.Adams).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 36(7:56 - 1st) J.McKissic right end to WAS 35 for -1 yards (K.Wright).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 36(8:28 - 1st) D.Haskins pass short right to T.McLaurin to WAS 36 for no gain (Sq.Griffin).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(8:50 - 1st) J.McKissic left guard to WAS 36 for 11 yards (Q.Diggs; J.Adams).
|Kickoff
|(8:50 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - SEA 25(8:55 - 1st) J.Myers 43 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 12 - SEA 30(9:36 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to C.Hyde to WAS 25 for 5 yards (S.Hamilton).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - SEA 20(10:04 - 1st) C.Carson left end to WAS 15 for 5 yards (C.Young; J.Reaves). PENALTY on SEA-M.Iupati Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at WAS 20 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - SEA 23(10:21 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to C.Carson pushed ob at WAS 20 for 3 yards (J.Bostic).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 28(10:56 - 1st) C.Carson right guard to WAS 23 for 5 yards (C.Young; J.Bostic).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - SEA 39(11:37 - 1st) R.Wilson scrambles right end to WAS 28 for 11 yards (K.Curl).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - SEA 39(11:43 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 45(12:15 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett to WAS 39 for 6 yards (R.Darby).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 45(12:50 - 1st) C.Carson left tackle to WAS 45 for 10 yards (K.Fuller).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - WAS 26(13:01 - 1st) T.Way punts 44 yards to SEA 30 Center-N.Sundberg. D.Reed to SEA 45 for 15 yards (D.Johnson; K.Hudson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - WAS 26(13:42 - 1st) D.Haskins pass short middle to C.Sims to WAS 26 for no gain (Q.Diggs).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAS 28(14:23 - 1st) D.Haskins pass short left to T.McLaurin to WAS 26 for -2 yards (B.Mayowa).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(15:00 - 1st) J.McKissic right end to WAS 28 for 3 yards (P.Ford).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
-
TB
ATL
0
7
1st 3:32 FOX
-
HOU
IND
0
7
1st 3:31 CBS
-
CHI
MIN
7
6
1st 4:46 FOX
-
DET
TEN
7
7
1st 1:34 CBS
-
SF
DAL
0
7
1st 9:01 CBS
-
JAC
BAL
0
9
1st 5:55 CBS
-
SEA
WAS
3
0
1st 4:16 FOX
-
NE
MIA
0
0
1st 4:15 CBS
-
LAC
LV
30
27
Final/OT NFLN
-
BUF
DEN
48
19
Final NFLN
-
CAR
GB
16
24
Final NFLN
-
PHI
ARI
0
049.5 O/U
-6.5
Sun 4:05pm FOX
-
NYJ
LAR
0
044.5 O/U
-17
Sun 4:05pm FOX
-
KC
NO
0
053.5 O/U
+2.5
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
CLE
NYG
0
044.5 O/U
+6.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
PIT
CIN
0
040 O/U
+14
Mon 8:15pm ESPN